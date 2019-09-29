Butler falls in Hutch for the first since 1994.

HUTCHINSON, KANSAS — A 38-minute weather delay and a 21-0 first quarter deficit was too much for the second ranked Butler Grizzlies as they dropped their first game of the season, losing to the top ranked Hutchinson Blue Dragons 35-27 on Saturday afternoon at Gowan Stadium.

Butler fell to 5-1 on the season and the Hutchinson Blue Dragons are now 5-0 and have the inside track to the National Championship game on Dec. 5.

“They showed why they are No. 1 in the country,” Butler head coach Tim Schaffner said.

It's Butler's first loss in Hutchinson since 1994, a span of 12 straight games.

Hutch hit the Grizzlies hard and fast and Butler had no response. The Grizzlies had run 12 plays and the Blue Dragons had 14 points.

“We wanted to have some explosive plays to start the game off,” Hutch QB Mark Wright said.

Wright had a 66-yard run on the second play of the game, setting up the first score for Hutchinson. Wright kept it up the middle making it 7-0 to start with 11:34 to go in the first.

“Every year we come here they score early,” Schaffner said. “I’m always surprised by the way they always do it.”

Butler made the drive down field but unfortunately sacks and penalties ended a drive that ended at the Hutch 30-yard line.

Two plays later, the Blue Dragons made Butler pay. Wright avoided pressure, finding Kendall Cross on the wheel route. 70 yards later, the No. 1 team in the nation had a commanding 14-0 lead.

“To the make the mistakes we made today against any team they’ll put 14 points on you,” Schaffner said. “It just happened to be against the No. 1 team in the country.”

After Butler went three-and-out, Hutch marched seven plays, finding Craig Burt in the left corner of the end zone to make it 21-0 with 4:03 to go in the first.

“Definitely tough to fight back when you’re down by so much,” Schaffner said. “Our guys did a great job of not giving up.”

Butler’s first break came when a bad snap on a fourth down punt attempt gave the Grizzlies great field position. The Grizzlies made them pay. On the second play, it was Steven Frank finding George Qualls for the 17-yard touchdown.

The Blue Dragons led 28-7 at the break.

The comeback would start with a fumble on the third play of the second half. The play would be even worse for the Grizzlies. Frank would leave the game with a knee injury and would not return.

Hutch would get another score pushing the lead to 28-7 when Cross walked in on a 3-yard run.

That’s when the comeback would start.

Butler would go six plays and 87 yards for their second score. Samsel hit George Qualls for a 25-yard touchdown over the middle, cutting the lead in half to 28-14 with 1:54 to go in the third.

On their next possession, Samsel did it again. He drove Butler 49 yards and this time he kept it, putting it into the end zone on a 7-yard run, making it 28-20. Jacob Abel would miss the extra point wide left.

“I thought the backup quarterback [Samsel] showed some real composure coming into a game like this,” Hutchinson head coach Rion Rhoades said.

Samsel would finish 16-of-26 for two touchdown passes. If the NJCAA had passer ratings, he would’ve had a rating of 121.96. For reference, 100 is considered pretty good and 158.3 is perfect.

“Jack did a great job today,” Schaffner said.

A back breaker would happen on the next possession. Wright, as he was getting hit, found Marcus Tinsley for the 46-yard touchdown pass, pushing it back to a two-score game.

Butler would get their final score on a 15-yard touchdown pass to Jaquay Lane, making it 35-27 with 4:01 remaining.

The Grizzlies final drive would end on a false start penalty, causing a 10-second run off that ran the clock to 0:00.

“I was really pleased with the resiliency and the grit they showed,” Schaffner said. “We could have been run up out of here, but they didn’t give up.

Qualls, one of the leading receivers in the Jayhawk Conference finished with nine catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns. Ke'John Batiste had 113 yards on six catches.

Butler will travel to play Independence CC on Saturday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.