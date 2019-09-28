Mason Rupp was determined to take a buck this youth deer season, which was Sept. 8-16. Mason and his dad, Brad Rupp, had hunted for deer last year, but Mason wasn't successful.

Mason and dad scouted the new property west of Topeka. After seeing deer in a pasture, they decided this would be a good place to set a blind about 40 yards from a big oak tree that was dropping acorns. They brushed the blind in on the edge of the timber. They placed a trail camera on the oak tree. The camera showed multiple bucks and lots of does.

Mason would be in full camo when dad got home from work. But most of the time, it was too late to go that day. That’s hard for an 8-year-old boy who is eager to hunt to understand.

No bucks were seen the first time they made the trip, but Mason was ready for the next trip. On the next trip, they saw some does and bucks, but were not able to get a shot.

The third time they were in the blind, the biggest buck they had ever had on the trail camera came into the pasture. Mason wasn’t able to get a clear shot. Later the buck came back into view for a shot, and the crossbow fell off the rest. The buck heard the noise and turned around and came back to the blind.

The buck stopped at 40 yards and Mason was clear for a shot, and made a great one. The buck ran about 100 yards and fell. It was a happy blind with fist pumps and much shouting. Mason’s buck was a 13-pointer and was larger than his sister Avery’s first buck.

Brad was able to drive the pickup to the deer, but getting the large buck into the bed was quite an ordeal. It was getting dark, so they field dressed the deer at home. They saved the tenderloins and donated the rest of the meat.

Don McDermott, of Big Game Taxidermy in Eudora, will be making a shoulder mount for Mason to place on his bedroom wall.