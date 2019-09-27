The Grizzlies and Blue Dragons will meet as the top two teams in the NJCAA for the first time since 2010.

You can tell yourself or your friends and family it’s just one game and in reality, it really is. However, for today’s No. 2 Butler at No. 1 Hutchinson, the game is more than that.

Whoever walks away with the victory will have the inside track to the conference championship and an appearance in the national championship.

“It’s one game, for sure,” Butler head coach Tim Schaffner said. “We understand what’s at stake.”

The Grizzlies come into the game 5-0 on the season and have beaten some quality opponents, two wins over top 15 opponents. Hutchinson is 4-0, they’ve done the similar, wins over Iowa Western and Fort Scott to earn their top place.

“This game doesn’t decide our season,” Schaffner said. “All this does it pinpoint the midway of our season.”

For the Grizzlies, there’s a lot of work to do, even if they find themselves the victors. They still have Garden City and Iowa Western looming at the end of the season.

Proximity matters. The two schools are the closest for each in football. In basketball, especially women’s, there have been some intense battles, including a stunning upset in the Region VI last season.

“With the way the two teams have played over the last decade,” Schaffner said. “There is really something brewing with the two.”

The two schools haven’t always been rivals but it’s growing into one. In 2010, the two teams met twice with both being in the top 10. Butler beat the Blue Dragons 28-0 in a battle of No. 1 vs. No. 2. Butler would win the rematch 17 days later 48-0.

Butler has dominated the series as of late, they’ve won 10 of the last 12. Last season it was all Blue Dragons. They lead 27-0 before Grizzlies scored two late touchdowns and found themselves on the losing end of a 27-13 score.

Hutch is led by potential All-American Mark Wright at quarterback. The transfer from Ellsworth has a been a do all player for the Blue Dragons. He's thrown for 709 yards through four games, but he's rushed for 289 as well, 72.3 per game. He is a dual threat guy which forces your defensive line to be fundamentally sound and not overreact if Wright tries to take off.

The Blue Dragon defense is downright nasty. They have 20 sacks in their four games, with eight in their win over Iowa Western. The defense is led by Art Green and Latrell Bankston. Lavar Gardner leads the Blue Dragons in tackles with 36. He's a transfer from Samford, a FCS school.

“That defense can cause you some headaches,“ Schaffner said. “They pride themselves on taking away what you do well.”

The online computers have made the Blue Dragons a 1-point favorite, which is down from 1.5 as of last week.

“We can’t overreact,” Schaffner said. “It’s still just one game.”

Well, that one game will give a straight shot to the national title game and with a win, put Butler back where they’ve been for the last two decades.