Andover Central allowed their first goal in 10 months. The Jaguars are just as happy with the win.

Andover Central had not allowed a goal since last year’s playoffs. A span of six matches the Jaguars have pummeled opponents, shutting them all out in the process. That all came crushing down when Drew Schrader scored in the fourth minute. Just like that, the shut out streak was over. The Jaguars had given up a goal.

Then, they gave up another.

Andover Central rebounded like a true title contender would respond, with a resilient second half that saw Andover Central score three goals en route to a 4-2 win over a solid McPherson team.

“The streak is nice,” Andover Central head coach Steven Huskey said. “The win is what’s important.”

McPherson answered back just minutes after Layton Harper scored before anyone could sit down from the national anthem.

“We split the two defenders,” Harper said, “We were able to make them pay,”

After McPherson’s Drew Schrader scored, giving McPherson the equalizer and the first goal allowed by Central since last year’s loss to Kapaun, the tone of the game appeared to change. The intensity was stepped up as McPherson proved to be the more physical team, bodying the Jaguars and forcing careless passes.

“They handled the ball a bit better than us in the first half,” Huskey said. “We had to remember to have fun.”

McPherson was having fun. Schrader found the net another time in 35th minute, giving the Jaguars their first deficit of the season.

Things changed in the second half. The Jaguars turned up the heat, pressuring the Bullpup midfield and forcing them into mistakes that didn’t happen in the first half.

“Central has a good coach,” McPherson head coach Chris Adrian said. “They appeared to make the right adjustments in the second half.

Andover Central controlled the midfield and eliminated mistakes.

“We didn’t hang our heads,” Harper said. “We had to remember to have fun. We did in the second half.”

In the 53rd minute, Andover Central finally answered back after maintaining pressure and possession, unlike in the first half. It was Harper’s placement into the lower left corner of the net for his second goal of the match, leveling it at 2-2.

“I just put it out there and luckily he didn’t get it,” Harper said.

The Jaguars smelled blood in the water. Their lines moved up and the midfielders controlled pace and play.

The momentum grabbing moment happened when Central was awarded a penalty in the 63rd minute. It had been mounting, the pulling and grabbing, the reaching with the leg. It all came to a point where Central found the call they were looking for.

Harper missed the penalty kick, but it was senior Jayden Vossen who found the rebound for the go-ahead goal.

“I had a goal like that my freshman year,” Vossen said. “I was the only one to run up and put it home.”

With the lead in hand, the Jaguars pounced and eliminated any chance at a Bullpup comeback. Only one shot on goal for McPherson over the last 17 minutes and turnovers galore helped the Jaguars secure the victory.

Andover turned up the heat, applying multiple shots, forcing McPherson into mistakes. Vossen capped off the match with a rocket into the upper 90 in the 76th minute, giving the Jaguars a 4-2 lead.

“You never want to trail,” Huskey said. “It’s nice to see what your team does when their backs are against the wall.”

Central will travel to Salina South for another AVCTL showdown on Tuesday, Oct. 1. They host rival Andover on Thursday, Oct. 3 at Andover District Stadium.