TOPEKA, KANSAS – The Kansas State High School Athletic Association announced the 2019 girl’s golf regional pairings. All four Butler County schools who play golf will take part in the regionals with a chance to qualify for state.

Andover will compete in the Salina South regional at Salina Municipal Golf Course. The Trojans are the state runners-up from a year ago, finishing behind St. Thomas Aquinas by seven strokes.

Andover is loaded once again. According to the Kansas Golf Coaches Association, Andover is ranked fourth, behind three schools in Northeast Kansas. Andover has transfer Madison Slayton from Wichita Trinity. Slayton won the Class 4A individual crown last season as a junior. They’re going to pair Slayton with reigning Class 5A champion, Tiffany Chan.

There’s also Alivia Nguyen. The sophomore finished 11th at state last year and gives the Trojans a nice three-headed monster as they make a run at a state championship. Nguyen finished with an 80 in the Andover Invitational this week, the eighth best round in the state.

According to the KGCA, Nguyen is the No. 2 golfer in the state. Slayton is ninth and Chan is 19th.

Andover Central, who is 5A for golf, will be at the Topeka Seaman regional at Topeka-Cypress Ridge Golf Course in Topeka. Shauna Lee is the superstar that fuels the Jaguars. She was a part of the Andover’s state runner-up team. She makes the move down the road to Andover Central. Lee is ranked 12th in the KGCA as the Jaguars are ranked 15th.

Landyn Patterson is a freshman that can make some noise. She has the second best 18-hole round average for Central, behind Lee.

In Class 4A, Augusta is back and wanting to make some noise. They were fourth at state last year. Senior Sarah Price leads the Orioles. Price won the Eureka Invitational back on Sept. 4 Senior Hollee Slusser and junior Kinley Bonham join Price as the only upper class golfers on the roster. Bonham doesn't see much playing time as she's only played one round according to KGCA.

Circle will be making an appearance at the Winfield regional, which is hosted at Quail Ridge Golf Course in Winfield. Reagan Strecker leads the T-Birds this season. Sisters Ashtyn Phillips and Mikayla Phillips are there for the T-Birds. They’ve done their part and battled hard. Miranda Day-Jones has played in the most tournaments for Circle.

For the full list of Girl’s Golf Pairings and schedules, visit KSHSAA.org. All regionals will take place on Oct. 14 unless state otherwise.