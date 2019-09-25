Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score of every game in the Butler County area and five other big games from around the state. Here are Week 4’s predictions:
Last Week: 8-7 (53.3%)
Overall: 29-10 (74.4%)
HOME TEAM IN CAPS
Class 6A
DERBY 40, Bishop Carroll 20
TOPEKA 35, Junction City 17
Class 5A
Andover 24, KAPAUN MT. CARMEL 17
Class 4A
Andover Central 30, VALLEY CENTER 14
AUGUSTA 28, Wellington 14
ROSE HILL 21, Circle 7
EL DORADO 24, University Academy 14
Class 3A
SABETHA 28, Marysville 21
CANEY VALLEY 24, Columbus 16
Class 2A
Douglass 26, NEODESHA 8
GARDEN PLAIN 42, Remington-Whitewater 6
Class 1A
Pleasanton 48, BLUESTEM 6
SMITH CENTER 21, PLAINVILLE 20
Class 8-MAN I
Cedar Vale-Dexter 49, FLINT HILLS 0