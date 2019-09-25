Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score of every game in the Butler County area and five other big games from around the state. Here are Week 4’s predictions:

Last Week: 8-7 (53.3%)

Overall: 29-10 (74.4%)

HOME TEAM IN CAPS

Class 6A

DERBY 40, Bishop Carroll 20

TOPEKA 35, Junction City 17

Class 5A

Andover 24, KAPAUN MT. CARMEL 17

Class 4A

Andover Central 30, VALLEY CENTER 14

AUGUSTA 28, Wellington 14

ROSE HILL 21, Circle 7

EL DORADO 24, University Academy 14

Class 3A

SABETHA 28, Marysville 21

CANEY VALLEY 24, Columbus 16

Class 2A

Douglass 26, NEODESHA 8

GARDEN PLAIN 42, Remington-Whitewater 6

Class 1A

Pleasanton 48, BLUESTEM 6

SMITH CENTER 21, PLAINVILLE 20

Class 8-MAN I

Cedar Vale-Dexter 49, FLINT HILLS 0