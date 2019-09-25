It looks like most of the schools in Butler county will remain in their current classifications after the Kansas State High School Activities Association released classes for the 2019-20 season, as well as the 2020 and 2021 football seasons. The classifications are decided by a total enrollment for ninth, 10th and 11th grade at said school.

Andover remains the only 5A team in Butler County. Andover Central, Augusta, Circle, and El Dorado all remain in 4A. Most 4A Butler County schools are atop the 4A enrollments.

Bluestem is still a 2A school. When it comes to football, the Lions will move up to Class 2A for the 2020-2021 seasons. Currently, they are in Class 1A District 2.

Douglass is a 3A school in other sports but will remain a 2A football school for the next two seasons. They’re at the bottom of 3A with 178 students. They’re seven students away from being. 2A.

AVCTL rival McPherson (710 students) sits as the smallest enrollment in 5A. Buhler, another AVCTL rival, is the largest in 4A (661).

Flint Hills stays in 1A. Berean Academy is also in 1A but they’re only four away from moving up to 2A.

Healy is the smallest school in the state at 14 students. It sits between Garden City and Hays. The largest school remains to be Wichita East, with 2,431 students. East is the 15th largest school in the region of Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Colorado.