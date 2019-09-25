The Flint Hills Mustangs are no longer feeling disrespected. They’re ranked No. 4 in Class 1A according to the latest Kansas Volleyball Association rankings.

The Mustangs have gone from unranked to the fourth best team in Class 1A. Spear Ville (10-2), Rural Vista (17-2) and defending champion, Centralia (10-3) round out the Top 4 in the class.

The lone loss for Flint Hills came back on Sept. 5 on the road against Eureka. Flint Hills lost the match 2-1 (25-21, 17-25, 21-25). Since then, Flint Hills has rolled off 18 consecutive victories.

Flint Hills has quietly pulled in the best volleyball record in Butler county. Coached by Kent Harms, the Mustangs have found themselves beating quality opponents. The Mustangs have impressive double wins against West Elk. The Patriots are 15-5, with two of those losses against Flint Hills. They also have three wins over Argonia, who is 14-4, with three losses to Flint Hills.

The Mustangs swept the Dexter tournament, going 5-0, including 3-0 in pool play. Flint Hills beat the homeschool team of Wichita Warriors 2-0 (25-11, 25-18) to advance to the championship. That's where Flint Hills defeated Argonia 2-0 (25-15, 25-19).

Flint Hills beat Argonia once again on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at home. They swept both Argonia and Central Burden 2-0 to get their 19th and 20th victories.

Flint Hills has remained unranked this season despite their record. Whether that’s due to the location of Flint Hills or the underestimation of what they bring to the court, the Mustangs aren’t looking at the rankings but at their opponents.

“I hope they never rank us,” Flint Hills head coach Kent Harms said. “We’ll use that for motivation.”

The Mustangs are back on the court on Saturday as they’ll travel to Central Burden to take part in that tournament. Expect Flint Hills to be the favorite to win that one as well.