Week 4 is here and as some schools are nearing the halfway point of their seasons, some are trying to find a way to get their season either back on track or find the tracks in general. Here is your weekly 5-minute guide to everything that is high school football in Butler County this week.

Circle at Rose Hill

This is probably the game of the week based on two teams that are really equal in terms of record and performance this season. Both teams are 0-3 heading into this one. While Circle has yet to score a point, Rose Hill was just lambasted by Andale last week. Outside of a week 1 contest against Clearwater, Rose Hill hasn’t been very competitive this season.

What to watch for:

Can Circle score? I mean, you have to score to win but Circle is changing some stuff offensively. They’ve pulled out from being under center and they’re going to be running a lot of their stuff from the shot gun. Is this enough to get the Thunderbirds back into the end zone? That remains to be seen, but if they cannot score, they cannot win.

Rose Hill’s defense has been lackluster at best. Even if you whiteout the Andale game, the Rockets defense still gave up 34 seconds half points to Collegiate and are real question marks. What offense will Rose Hill run? They’ve shown spread and balanced offenses. They’re a bit of an enigma on the offensive side of things.

Douglass at Neodesha

After being shut out, Douglass is looking for answers. There might be a chance to find some in Neodesha. The Bluestreaks aren’t very good. They’re 0-3 and have been held under 20 points in all games this season.

Senior Mayson Ellis will lead the Bluestreaks offense. He’s averaging 58 yards passing. It’s a two-man horse on the rushing from. Juniors Brice Epley and Seth Strange both have 146 yards rushing apiece. The Bluestreaks offense has been limited as they’re only averaging 163.7 yards per game. Their defense is allowing over 400 yards of offense per game.

What to watch for

Douglass is in a redemption mode. The Bulldogs are going to be looking for to take out their frustration over their last two games against a struggling Neodesha team on Friday night to open district play.

If Douglass can find their game again, after losing it the last two weeks, you can expect Douglass to get back to .500 heading into next week’s big game against Eureka.

“We have to clean up penalties and turnovers,” Douglass head coach Kelley Sayahnejad said. “We have to take care of us before we can worry about our opponents.”

Wellington at Augusta

Augusta seems like they’re better than their 1-2 record. That can be said for Wellington, too. The Crusaders started the season preseason Top 5 according to the Media poll. However, they’re staring at an 0-3 record. They’re one of 10 teams that are 0-3 in Class 4A. They’ve only scored 21 points this year and have lost by an average of 24.3 points per game.

What to watch for

Augusta’s defense. It’s been up and down. It forced four turnovers in the loss to Andover Central and shut out Circle. Then, last week it had some let downs against Buhler. Augusta’s defense is going to be your deciding factor here. The Orioles want a 48-minute performance and if that comes to fruition, they may walk away with another win. Right now the Orioles are hosting a playoff game. They want more than just one.

Andover at Kapaun Mt. Carmel

The Trojans are due for a win, right? RIGHT? We said that last week… and the week before. This week is probably the best time to say that. Kapaun isn’t that dominant, as they struggled to beat a sub-par Wichita Southeast team earlier in the season.

What to watch for

Take care of the ball, Trojans. Andover continues to shoot themselves in the foot in the most inopportune times. Back-to-back games where the Trojans turned it over on their final possessions were the nails in the coffin of their losses. Expect the Trojans to be a little sharper coming into this one.

Cedar Vale-Dexter at Flint Hills

The Mustangs lost a close one last week and that’s frustrating. District play gets underway here in the Class 8-man Division I this week. Flint Hills might be the underdog in this one but don’t count them out completely.

What to watch for

I’ll reiterate what I said about Andover. You have to take care of the ball. Coach Scribner has emphasized how turnovers have hurt the Mustangs. Take care of the ball, limit offensive possessions for your opponents and give yourself a chance to win.