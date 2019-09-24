El Dorado Volleyball found their way back on the winning track on Tuesday night. El Dorado had dropped six of their last seven after entering the Kansas Volleyball Association rankings but really pulled through on Tuesday night. The Wildcats swept the triangular with Wichita Collegiate (2-1; 26-24, 18-25, 25-12) and Mulvane 2-0 (25-16, 25-6).

“It’s good to come out and get two wins,” El Dorado head coach Alyssa Rawlings said.

With the wins, El Dorado is 9-9 on the season. The Wildcats have won three straight matches now.

El Dorado 2, Collegiate 1

There’s no quit in this Wildcat team. A fight, despite falling back to a set point, the Wildcats fought back to level the match at 24. Then, back-to-back winners to finish off the set, winning 26-24.

Collegiate dominated the second set, winning 25-18. The Wildcats were not really in this set from the jump. You saw Collegiate jump out 7-1 and never look back. They closed within 4 points at 11-7 but it was Collegiate who was able to run off the remainder of the set.

“We worked on not having chaos on our side of the court,” Senior Carly Clennan said. “Coming back with a fresh start with these means a lot to us.”

Paiton Haga led off a strong and dominant third set. Her serving led to El Dorado scoring the first four points of the set. She let Clennan finish the rest. She was a dominant force throughout the set. Whether it was keeping the Spartans out of the middle or finishing off a strong kill to power the Wildcats on. She had unofficially seven kills in the third set as El Dorado won 25-12 to take the match.

“She’s [Clennan] one of the more dominant players in the league,” Rawlings said. “It’s the way they were playing defense and not covering her. I told them keep going to Carly because they’re not covering hitter.”

El Dorado 2, Mulvane 0

Eldorado took little time disposing of Mulvane in the battle of the Wildcats. With wins earlier this season against Mulvane, El Dorado took the first set 25-16. El Dorado jumped out 6-2 off the service of senior Paiton Haga.

“It was nice to come out and beat them the way we did,” Rawlings said. “Having played them before, it was nice to come out and get the results we did.”

In the second set, El Dorado went straight for the jugular. Haga served up the first three points. El Dorado’s Lexee Hughey hit Mulane for six straight service points. El Dorado dominated the middle of the court and it forced Mulvane into multiple unforced errors.

El Dorado’s second set domination was their most impressive win of the season. A 25-6 decision was not as close as the score indicated. El Dorado limited the tips from Mulvane and really made them pay when Mulvane would put the ball into a bad spot.

The Wildcats take their .500 record on the road to Douglass on Saturday.

“It’s better to be good in October than it is in September,” Rawlings said.