The Butler Grizzlies remain No. 2 for the third straight week in the most recent NJCAA Top 20 rankings. Hutchinson has a stranglehold on the top spot.

That can change on Saturday.

Butler travels to Gowan Stadium on Saturday for a showdown between No. 2 Butler and No. 1 Hutch. It’s the first 1-2 match up since last year when No. 2 Northwest Mississippi lost to No. 1, and eventual national champion, East Mississippi.

Butler’s 31-10 win over winless Dodge City is another dominant claim on why they could be No. 1. The Blue Dragons were off for the week, losing no first place votes in the process.

The Grizzlies held firm with six first place votes and a firm grip on second place over Northwest Mississippi.

The third-ranked Rangers of NW Mississippi just escaped the claws of defeat from then eighth-ranked Co-Lin 19-15. Co-Lin had a chance to win the game late but came up short, letting the Rangers off the hook of the upset. NW Mississippi will be at Holmes (1-3) on Thursday night.

No. 4 Mississippi Gulf Coast continued their winning ways with an impressive 20-14 win over former 13th-ranked Jones County. The Bulldogs led 20-0 at one point before Jones County made it interesting, scoring with 5:59 to go in the game. Gulf Coast gets to travel to No. 11 Co-Lin this week.

Rounding out the Top 5 is East Mississippi. The Lions won big over Mississippi Delta but they just haven’t been nearly as impressive compared to the previous seasons. They hold this based on their preseason rankings and their history. The real match up comes in two weeks when they host NW Mississippi on Oct. 3.

Rounding out the top 10 is Lackawanna, Kilgore, Blinn, Monroe College, and Georgia Military.

Monroe College and Georgia Military essentially move up into the top 10 because there are no real candidates for the Top 10 right now. The field is wide open from 7-20, if we’re being honest.

Co-Lin is No. 11 after their loss to the Rangers. Snow College survived a scare from Iowa Central. The Badgers moved up to 12th with the victory.

Trinity Valley’s winning streak is over. Blinn took out the Cardinals 10-6 on Saturday. They’ll get Cisco College, who just fell out of the rankings with a 51-37 loss to Navarro.

Garden City beat Iowa Western 28-14 on Saturday, forcing the Rievers out of the Top 20 this season.

Fort Scott is back in the rankings after an intense 27-25 win over then No. 20 Independence. The Pirates had a Hail Mary go their way but were unable to complete the two-point conversion, that would have forced overtime.

Entering the rankings are Nassau (3-1) at 19 and Mesabi Range (5-0) at No. 20 to round out the rankings. Masabi Range undefeated looks all well and good. However, if you look at the quality of opponent by the Norse, it’s not of the highest grade. They play in a conference that is often behind the eight-ball due to their lack of scholarships. Masabi Range’s real only chance at a loss? Maybe at North Dakota SCS on Oct. 19. NDSCS is often at the top of the Minnesota Conference.

Seven different teams received votes this week.

Four different teams moved up four spots this week. Iowa Central was the biggest loser this week, losing eight spots after their loss to Snow.

For the Jayhawk Conference, it marks the 14th consecutive week they’ve had a team ranked within the Top 5. Albeit, most of it was Garden City, it’s been Hutch and Butler for this season.