Andover Central flexed their muscles and there’s a lot of improvements around the county despite the lack of wins. Only one team in Butler County won this week but a lot of opportunity coming up.

Augusta scares Buhler

After leading the Buhler Crusaders early on and scaring them late, the Orioles would fall 35-21 but the game appeared to be closer than the final score indicated. There is real growth in Sophomore quarterback Hunter Anderson. He missed the entire freshman year with an injury, he’s really finding a sweet spot. Anderson has two rushing touchdowns in his last two games.

We believe in his ability,” Augusta head coach Jason Filbeck said. “This is only his 3rd game; he’s getting better and better.”

The Orioles get winless Wellington on Friday night in an opportunity to get another victory in the win column. That kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Andover Central might be the best team in Class 4A

With their dominant 38-21 win over Goddard on Friday night, the Jaguars showed why they have a claim to the best team in Class 4A through the first three weeks.

Central did whatever and basically whatever they wanted against the Lions, leading by as many as 24 in the game. It’s what the new look Jaguars are going to do. They’re going to hit you over the top.

“We’re able to use our size and take it when they give us one-on-one coverage,” Matthew Macy said.

The defense has been just as respectable. They held one of the more explosive offenses in the state to only 14 points, the last touchdown was a garbage touchdown. Goddard had been averaging over 300 yards per game passing but were held under 200 on Friday night. In reality, this team has only given up 31 points through three games.

“We weren’t sure what we had,” Head coach Derek Tuttle said. “We’re really finding out what we have.”

Flint Hills on the edge of victory

Despite falling 46-34 to Oxford on Friday night, the Flint Hills Mustangs inching closer to the victory line. After losing 36 games over the last few years, Flint Hills is trying to figure things out. They’re getting closer. A 21-0 loss on opening night is a lot better than last year’s 62-0 loss.

“Hunter Lowmaster really stepped up and played well when a couple of injuries forced him into a bigger role,” Daniel Scribner said.

Kedryn Morse has been holding his own at quarterback. On Friday night he threw for a score and then as a special team’s guy, he took a punt return back for a touchdown right before halftime.

The Mustangs might not win the 8-Man Championship but they’re more competitive than in year’s past.

The right officiating call

After watching Andover get screwed out of six points last week, I ripped the officials rightfully so. This week tip your cap to the crew working the Eisenhower at Andover game on Thursday night.

On a fourth down, Eisenhower was called for holding on incompletion. As the play was ending, a flag on Andover was thrown for unsportsmanlike. The officials made the right call. In real time, it appeared to be offsetting penalties, just happened almost instantly.

The right call was done. Andover declined the holding penalty on fourth down. Because the unsportsmanlike was thrown AFTER the play was over, Andover was knocked 15 yards from at the end of the play. Eisenhower coaches were obviously upset.

It didn’t matter though, Andover turned it over on an interception on the next play.