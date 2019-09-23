WICHITA, Kan. - Ashtyn Brown of Bethel College has earned this week's KCAC Defensive Player of the Week honors, the conference office announced Monday. Brown was selected against a pool of KCAC nominees due to her performance against Oklahoma City University last week, by a vote of conference sports information directors.

Defensive Player of the Week Ashtyn Brown - Bethel College 5-10 | So. | GK | Andover, Kan.Team Record: Week: 1-0 Overall: 4-2Goalkeepers Opponent Site W/L Score Saves Minutes GoalsAllowed Team Opp. Oklahoma City H W 1-0 5 90 0 Totals: 5 90 0 Averages: 5.00 90.0 0.00

Brown turned in her second clean sheet of the season against OCU, recording five saves in the process. All five saves were obviously crucial in the 1-0 Bethel victory. Brown's play has helped Bethel to a 4-2 record, their best start to a season since 2007.

Bethel opens up KCAC action this Wednesday, September 25, by visiting the University of Saint Mary Spires (2-2). The game will begin at 5:00 PM in Leavenworth.