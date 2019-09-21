EMPORIA — The Fort Hays State women's soccer team could not overcome Emporia State's offense, falling to the Hornets 4-2 in a non-conference match Friday. The Tigers move to 2-2 on the year, while ESU is now 4-1 this season.

Fort Hays State got on the board early in the first half when senior Nikita Woods put one in the back of the net at the 10-minute mark. Emporia State's Gaby Crowell tallied the equalizer 10 minutes later before the teams went into the locker room tied 1-1.

Each side picked up the pace to start the second half until Crowell broke the tie with her second goal of the match in the 67th minute. The Hornets doubled their lead 12 minutes later with a goal from Joanie Westcoat.

Taryn Schnell got the Tigers back within one when she found the back of the net two minutes later, but ESU's Hannah Woolery sealed the 4-2 victory with a goal in the 85th minute.

Emporia State held a 17-11 edge in shots, including 11 shots after halftime. The Hornets took four corners in the second half.

Deonna Wellbrock (1-1) made five saves after facing nine shots on goal. Woods, Cailey Perkins and Tessa Irvine all attempted two shots for the Tigers.

The road trip continues for Tigers on Sunday when they take on Nebraska-Kearney in another non-conference matchup. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.