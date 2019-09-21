The Douglass Bulldogs fell to 1-2 on the season with a 22-0 loss to the Marion Warriors on Friday night.

Douglass never really seemed to have anything going offensively. Cole Martin was once again the offense for the Bulldogs. Though, his 15 rushing yards was a team high. Martin also was 7-of-13 for 85 yards passing and no interceptions.

Shortly after getting a safety, Marion made the Bulldogs pay by punching in a touchdown right after the second quarter started, giving the Warriors an 8-0 lead heading into halftime.

Marion poured it on in the fourth. The Warriors scored right to start the fourth quarter, making it 15-0 on a Will Alleven 3-yard touchdown run. Alleven would tack on another score after a Bulldogs fumble put the Warriors into excellent field position.

Marion would rush for 233 yards on 58 carries. They dominated time of possession and a stern defense that held the Bulldogs to just 12 yards rushing and 97 yards of total offense, Douglass had a bit of a longer night than expected.

Brady Roberts led Douglass in receiving with three catches for 38 yards.

Douglass will look to right the ship of these back-to-back losses as they travel to Neodesha on Friday night.

Scoring Summary:

Marion 2 6 0 14 -- 22

Douglass 0 0 0 0 -- 00

M - Safety

M – 15 yd run Braedon Mercer (run failed)

M – 3 yd run Will Alleven (run failed)

M – 3 yd run Will Alleven (Alleven run)