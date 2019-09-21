BUHLER, KANSAS — The Augusta Orioles put a little scare into the Buhler Crusaders on Friday night. That scare wasn't enough as Buhler won 35-21.

The Orioles fell to 1-2 on the season.

Augusta fumbled the opening kickoff but was able to recover. That was the opportunity needed for the Orioles to get on the board first. Duke Lichlyter ran for 80 of his 88 yards on one play, giving Augusta the 7-0 lead with 11:42 to go in the first quarter.

The game was controlled for a majority of the time by Buhler. However, once the Crusaders went up 22-7, the Orioles made a push. First it was Tyler Kohls getting on the board with a 31-yard field goal with 3:27 to go in the first half.

Then, it was sophomore quarterback, Hunter Anderson finding pay dirt with 2:08 to go in the quarter. Out of the air, the Orioles had scooped down and pulled within 22-18.

Buhler would score before the half, increasing their lead to 29-18 at the break.

Midway through the third quarter, Buhler would find the end zone again. This time it was a 1-yard touchdown run by Bradley Neill. The 17-point lead was just too much to overcome. Kohls would tack on another field goal in the fourth quarter, bringing the Orioles within 14 but nothing else would come of the final frame.

Anderson finished with 69 passing yards. #89 Finished 1-of-1 for 49 yards. Lichlyter finished with 88 yards on five carries and a touchdown. Ryan Andrews who'd scored in the first two games, was held out of the end zone. He finished with 34 yards on 13 carries. Anderson had 25 yards on 15 carries. It was #8 who hauled in the long bomb from #89.

Augusta now will host winless Wellington on Friday night at Hiller Stadium. That's scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Week 31234F Augusta 7 11 0 3 21 Buhler 15 14 6 0 35

AUG - 80-yard TD run by Duke Lichlyter (kick is good).

BUH - 16-yard TD pass from Cade Miller to Briggam McCurdy (kick is good).

BUH - 12-yard TD run by Sam Elliott (kick is good).

BUH - 62-yard TD run by Sam Cruz (kick is good).

AUG - 31-yard FG is good by Tyler Kohls.

AUG - 3-yard TD run by Hunter Anderson (2PAT is good).

BUH - 49-yard TD pass from Miller to McCurdy (kick is good).

BUH - 1-yard TD run Bradley Neill (kick is good).

AUG - 25-yard FG is good by Kohls.