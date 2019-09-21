Andover Central dominated the Goddard to improve to 3-0 on the season.

The Andover Central Jaguars have been waiting for this one and with all of the local media in attendance, they put on a show. Andover Central never trailed en route to their 38-21 win over No. 2 Goddard on Friday night.

“You can say we’ve had this one circled for a bit,” Matthew Macy said.

The Jaguars had four touchdowns of 39 yards or longer. It as the opening punch of a 69-yard touchdown pass to start the game. Then, the big touchdown pass to respond to the first Goddard score. Time after time, Andover Central popped back with whatever Goddard through a them.

“We definitely wanted to hit them right away,” Shomari Parnell said. “We’re confident in our passing game.”

Andover Central wasted zero time as they struck pay dirt in the first 10 seconds of the game. Parnell hooked up with Xavier bell for the 69-yard touchdown pass.

“We’ve done a good job of taking what the defense gives us,” Andover Central head coach Derek Tuttle said.

Time after time, the Goddard defense had zero answer for the 1-2 punch that is Macy and Bell. It took a bit of time for the Goddard defense to adjust, trying to match the 6-3 Bell and the 6-0 Macy one-on-one.

Andover Central did it again on their next possession. This time it was from 39 yards and to Macy. The deep ball to the corner, where Macy fought off one defender, snagging in the reception for the touchdown. In less than eight minutes, the No. 2 Goddard Lions were knocked out.

Before the quarter could even really get started, the Jaguars continued the onslaught with an 85-yard touchdown missile from Parnell to Macy, putting Andover Central in complete control up 21-7.

“It’s really him [Xavier],” Macy said. “He forces defense to defend me in single coverage and I just catch the ball.

Macy did just that, hauling in four catches for 189 yards and two touchdowns.

Andover Central continued fueled their momentum into another score before the half, Parnell found Ty Herrmann on the 49-yard touchdown strike with 4:53 left in the first half.

Goddard tried to get back into the game as senior quarterback Kyler Semrad scrambled on a broken play to cut the Jaguar lead down to 14 with 8:12 to go in the third quarter. Goddard got the ball back quickly on the next possession by holding Central to a turnover on downs, but it was all for naught as the Lions had to just punt the ball back to Central.

One of the final nails in the coffins was the fumble at midfield. A recovery by the Jaguars iced any final hopes of a Goddard comeback.

The final nail in the coffin came when Parnell hit Ty DeGarmo for this fifth touchdown pass of the night, increasing the Andover Central lead to 38-14 with 5:06 remaining.

Parnell finished 13-of-23 for 362 yards and five touchdowns. The senior was in complete control, dictating an offense that would not turn it over and would win their first game against Goddard since 2015.

Bell would finish with two catches for 68 yards and one touchdown.

Andover Central dominated both sides of the ball, holding the explosive Goddard offense to less than 300 yards of offense and going 4-of-16 on third down.

It’s the first time Andover Central has started the season 3-0 since 2015, when the Jaguars marched all the way to the Class 4A-I Championship Game.

Andover Central will now go on the road to Valley Center and take on the Hornets.

“We have to keep going week-to-week,” Parnell said. “We know what our expectations are.”

1 2 3 4 F

Goddard 7 0 7 7 21

Andover Cen 14 14 3 7 38

AC -- 69-yd TD pass from Shomari Parnell to Xavier Bell (kick is good).

Godd -- 32-yd TD pass from Kyler Semrad to Blake Mitchell (kick is good).

AC -- 39-yd TD pass from Parnell to Matthew Macy (kick is good).

AC -- 85-yd TD pass from Parnell to Macy (kick is good).

AC -- 49-yd TD pass from Parnell to Ty Herrmann (kick is good).

Godd -- 5-yd TD run by Semrad (kick is good).

AC - 26-yd FG is good by Blake Robison.

AC - 14-yd TD pass from Parnell to Ty DeGarmo (kick is good).