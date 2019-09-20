Eisenhower scored 20 unanswered points in the fourth quarter as the Tigers shocked the Trojans on Thursday night.

Goddard Eisenhower scored 20 unanswered points in the fourth quarter as the Tigers stunned the hometown Andover Trojans on Thursday night at Andover District Stadium 20-14.

“I don’t have a lot to say right now,” Cade Armstrong said in his only words to the media.

A large statement in very few words. The loss drops Andover to 0-3 for the first time since 2003. The losses are by a combined 16 points.

The game seemed to turn on a dime at the end of the third quarter. David Kemp’s 52-yard field goal was blocked by Eisenhower’s Shaun Brogan. A game that could’ve turned into a three-score difference now had new life.

“That was huge,” Goddard Eisenhower head coach Darrin Fisher said. “It’s up there for the play of the game.”

Goddard would use that momentum and punched it into the end zone for their first score of the game. Nick Hogan would find Chance Omli for the 10-yard touchdown pass. That cut into the Andover lead at 14-7 with 9:12 to go in the game.

As the momentum changed like a summer thunderstorm rolling through the great plains, Goddard Eisenhower used it to get their second score. An 8-yard touchdown run by Parker Wenzel put the Tigers level with 6:25 remaining.

“We keep telling ourselves not to give up,” Omli said. “We didn’t do that tonight.”

Omli had himself a ball game. The senior had three interceptions, multiple passes defended and a touchdown reception to top it off.

“We’re lucky to have him,” Fisher said. “He carries around a notebook and he’s just another coach on the field.”

The wave of momentum kept going in the favor of Eisenhower. Hogan went deep, finding Mason Turney for the 50-yard touchdown pass, giving Goddard their first lead of the game with 4:11 remaining.

Carlos Vidrio missed the extra point leaving a door open if Andover could find the end zone one more time.

After Andover turned it over on downs near midfield, they would use their strong defense force the Tigers on a 3-and-out with 3:03 remaining.

The Trojans would march down the field, getting across midfield before tragedy would strike. Eisenhower’s Brent Ho stepped in front of a screen pass and intercepted the fourth Andover pass of the evening.

Eli Fahnestock had 233 passing yard son 25-of-44 passing and one touchdown. Payton Henry led the Trojans with 18 yards on 10 carries. Harper Jonas had five catches for 99 yards and the only touchdown of the game. Justin Drummond also had five catches, this one for 70 yards.

Kemp hit two field goals in the first half of 28 and 36 yards, leading to the only scores of the ball game.

The first half felt all Andover as they forced a strip fumble on the second Eisenhower possession of the game. Jacob Wolfe had the forced fumble. Chandler Goodnight also had himself a whale of a game for the Trojan defense.

Andover will try to get the monkey off their back as they travel to Kapaun Mt. Carmel on Friday, Sept. 27. That game will be played at Stryker Soccer Complex in Northeast Wichita.

................................1....2....3.....4......F

Eisenhower.......0....0....0....20....20

Andover ............3....3....8......0....14

AHS - David Kemp 28-yard FG

AHS - David Kemp 36-yard FG

AHS - 45-yard TD from Eli Fahnestock to Haper Jonas (2-PT conversion is good)

GIHS - 10-yard TD pass from Nick Hogan to Chance Omli (kick is good).

GIHS - 8-yard TD Run by Parker Wenzel (kick is good)

GIHS - 50-yard TD pass from Hogan to Mason Turney (kick is no good).