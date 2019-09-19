ALL GAMES 7 P.M. FRIDAY, UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE
Butler County
Andale at Rose Hill
Augusta at Buhler
Bluestem at Fredonia
Douglass at Marion
El Dorado at McPherson
Flint Hills at Oxford
Goddard Eisenhower at Andover, Thursday.
Goddard at Andover
Inman at Remington-Whitewater
Winfield at Circle
THURSDAY GAMES
Class 6A
Shawnee Mission East at Olathe Northwest
Wichita North at Wichita Southeast
Class 5A
Goddard Eisenhower at Andover
8-MAN II
St. Francis at Dighton
FRIDAY/SATURDAY GAMES
Class 6A
Arkansas City at Wichita South
Hutchinson at Garden City
Kapaun Mt. Carmel at Wichita East
KC Harmon at KC Northeast (Mo.)
Lawrence at Gardner-Edgerton
Newton at Derby
Olathe South at Shawnee Mission Northwest
Pittsburg at Blue Valley North
Shawnee Mission North at Lawrence Free State
Shawnee Mission West at Olathe North
Topeka Hayden at Washburn Rural
Topeka Seaman at Manhattan
Topeka West at Junction City
Class 5A
Basehor-Linwood at Leavenworth
Bishop Miege at Mill Valley
Blue Valley at Blue Valley Southwest
Blue Valley Northwest at St. Thomas Aquinas
Blue Valley West at St. James Academy
De Soto at KC Turner
Dodge City at Wichita Heights
Hays at Liberal
Haysville Campus at Maize
KC Wyandotte at KC Sumner Academy
Legend (Colo.) at Emporia
Lincoln College Prep (Mo.) at KC Washington
Olathe East at Olathe West
Salina South at Salina Central
Shawnee Mission South at Lansing
Topeka at Topeka Highland Park
Valley Center at Maize South
Wichita Northwest at Great Bend
Wichita West at Bishop Carroll
Class 4A
Atchison at KC Piper
Bonner Springs at Spring Hill
Clearwater at Wellington
Eudora at Tonganoxie
Fort Scott at Independence
Iola at Chanute
Labette County at Coffeyville
Louisburg at Baldwin
Paola at Ottawa
Wichita Collegiate at Mulvane
Class 3A
Abilene at Chapman
Colby at Holcomb
Commerce (Okla.) at Frontenac
Conway Springs at Kingman
Galena at Prairie View
Garden Plain at Wichita Trinity
Girard at Columbus
Hesston Pratt
Hiawatha at Jefferson West
Hillsboro at Haven
Marysville at Concordia
Minneapolis at Beloit
Neodesha at Caney Valley
Nickerson at Smoky Valley
Parsons at Osawatomie
Pembroke Hill (Mo.) at Bishop Ward
Rossville at Rock Creek
Sabetha at Perry-Lecompton
Santa Fe Trail at Anderson County
Scott City at Goodland
St. Mary’s Colgan at Baxter Springs
Ulysses at Hugoton
Wamego at Clay Center
Wellsville at Burlington
Class 2A
Belle Plaine at Wichita Independent
Cheney at Chaparral
Cherryvale at Erie
Council Grove at Osage City
Ellis at Ellinwood
Halstead at Lyons
Holton at Nemaha Central
Humboldt at Eureka
Jefferson Co. North at Oskaloosa
Larned at Hoisington
Lyndon at West Franklin
Meade at Southwestern Heights
Northern Heights at Mission Valley
Oakley at Norton
Plainville at Thomas More Prep
Pleasant Ridge at McLouth
Pleasanton at Jayhawk-Linn
Riverton at Lighthouse Christian (Mo.)
Royal Valley at Riverside
Russell at Southeast of Saline
Sacred Heart at Ellsworth
Silver Lake at Riley County
Smith Center at Phillipsburg
Uniontown at Northeast-Arma
Valley Heights at Atchison County
Class 1A
Central Heights at Wabaunsee
Cimarron at Stanton County
Elkhart at Sublette
Hillsboro at Haven
Horton at Troy
Hutchinson Trinity at Ell-Saline
La Crosse at Republic County
Lakin at Syracuse
Maur Hill-Mount Academy at Jackson Heights
Olpe at Christ Prep Academy
Southeast-Cherokee at Yates Center
St. Marys at Centralia
Sterling at Sedgwick
8-MAN I
Argonia-Attica at Pratt-Skyline
Bennington at Little River
Cedar Vale-Dexter at Caldwell
Central Burden at Udall
Central Plains@Kinsley
Centre-Lost Springs at Canton-Galva
Chase County at Peabody-Burns
Hodgeman County at South Central
Ness City at St. John
Osborne at Stockton
Quinter at Hoxie
Rural Vista at Herington
Sharon Springs-Wallace Co. at Oberlin-Decatur Co.
Solomon at Moundridge
South Gray at Medicine Lodge
Thunder Ridge at Hill City
Tribune-Greeley Co. at Atwood-Rawlins Co.
Valley Falls at Washington Co.
Victoria at Macksville
Wilson at Clifton-Clyde
8-MAN II
Axtell at Onaga
Beloit St. Johns-Tipton at Tescott
Bucklin at Chase
Burlingame at Marais des Cygnes Valley
Fairfield at Burrton
Frankfort at Doniphan West
Goessel at Wakefield
Hanover at Mankato-Rock Hills
Kiowa County at Pretty Prairie
Lebo at Chetopa
Leoti-Wichita Co. at Logan-Palco
Lincoln at Sylvan-Lucas Unified
Linn at Lakeside-Downs
Madison at Hartford
Maranatha Academy at Colony-Crest
Minneola at Satanta
Norwich at South Haven
Oswego at Altoona-Midway
Otis-Bison at Stafford
Pike Valley at Southern Cloud
Sedan at Marmaton Valley
South Barber at Hutchinson Central Christian
Spearville at Ingalls
WaKeeney-Trego at Triplains-Brewster
Waverly at Southern Coffey Co.
West Elk at St. Paul
Wetmore at Blue Valley Randolph
Wheatland-Grinnell at Northern Valley