ALL GAMES 7 P.M. FRIDAY, UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE

Butler County

Andale at Rose Hill

Augusta at Buhler

Bluestem at Fredonia

Douglass at Marion

El Dorado at McPherson

Flint Hills at Oxford

Goddard Eisenhower at Andover, Thursday.

Goddard at Andover

Inman at Remington-Whitewater

Winfield at Circle

THURSDAY GAMES

Class 6A

Shawnee Mission East at Olathe Northwest

Wichita North at Wichita Southeast

Class 5A

8-MAN II

St. Francis at Dighton

FRIDAY/SATURDAY GAMES

Class 6A

Arkansas City at Wichita South

Hutchinson at Garden City

Kapaun Mt. Carmel at Wichita East

KC Harmon at KC Northeast (Mo.)

Lawrence at Gardner-Edgerton

Newton at Derby

Olathe South at Shawnee Mission Northwest

Pittsburg at Blue Valley North

Shawnee Mission North at Lawrence Free State

Shawnee Mission West at Olathe North

Topeka Hayden at Washburn Rural

Topeka Seaman at Manhattan

Topeka West at Junction City

Class 5A

Basehor-Linwood at Leavenworth

Bishop Miege at Mill Valley

Blue Valley at Blue Valley Southwest

Blue Valley Northwest at St. Thomas Aquinas

Blue Valley West at St. James Academy

De Soto at KC Turner

Dodge City at Wichita Heights

Hays at Liberal

Haysville Campus at Maize

KC Wyandotte at KC Sumner Academy

Legend (Colo.) at Emporia

Lincoln College Prep (Mo.) at KC Washington

Olathe East at Olathe West

Salina South at Salina Central

Shawnee Mission South at Lansing

Topeka at Topeka Highland Park

Valley Center at Maize South

Wichita Northwest at Great Bend

Wichita West at Bishop Carroll

Class 4A

Atchison at KC Piper

Bonner Springs at Spring Hill

Clearwater at Wellington

Eudora at Tonganoxie

Fort Scott at Independence

Iola at Chanute

Labette County at Coffeyville

Louisburg at Baldwin

Paola at Ottawa

Wichita Collegiate at Mulvane

Class 3A

Abilene at Chapman

Colby at Holcomb

Commerce (Okla.) at Frontenac

Conway Springs at Kingman

Galena at Prairie View

Garden Plain at Wichita Trinity

Girard at Columbus

Hesston Pratt

Hiawatha at Jefferson West

Hillsboro at Haven

Marysville at Concordia

Minneapolis at Beloit

Neodesha at Caney Valley

Nickerson at Smoky Valley

Parsons at Osawatomie

Pembroke Hill (Mo.) at Bishop Ward

Rossville at Rock Creek

Sabetha at Perry-Lecompton

Santa Fe Trail at Anderson County

Scott City at Goodland

St. Mary’s Colgan at Baxter Springs

Ulysses at Hugoton

Wamego at Clay Center

Wellsville at Burlington

Class 2A

Belle Plaine at Wichita Independent

Cheney at Chaparral

Cherryvale at Erie

Council Grove at Osage City

Ellis at Ellinwood

Halstead at Lyons

Holton at Nemaha Central

Humboldt at Eureka

Jefferson Co. North at Oskaloosa

Larned at Hoisington

Lyndon at West Franklin

Meade at Southwestern Heights

Northern Heights at Mission Valley

Oakley at Norton

Plainville at Thomas More Prep

Pleasant Ridge at McLouth

Pleasanton at Jayhawk-Linn

Riverton at Lighthouse Christian (Mo.)

Royal Valley at Riverside

Russell at Southeast of Saline

Sacred Heart at Ellsworth

Silver Lake at Riley County

Smith Center at Phillipsburg

Uniontown at Northeast-Arma

Valley Heights at Atchison County

Class 1A

Central Heights at Wabaunsee

Cimarron at Stanton County

Elkhart at Sublette

Horton at Troy

Hutchinson Trinity at Ell-Saline

La Crosse at Republic County

Lakin at Syracuse

Maur Hill-Mount Academy at Jackson Heights

Olpe at Christ Prep Academy

Southeast-Cherokee at Yates Center

St. Marys at Centralia

Sterling at Sedgwick

8-MAN I

Argonia-Attica at Pratt-Skyline

Bennington at Little River

Cedar Vale-Dexter at Caldwell

Central Burden at Udall

Central Plains@Kinsley

Centre-Lost Springs at Canton-Galva

Chase County at Peabody-Burns

Hodgeman County at South Central

Ness City at St. John

Osborne at Stockton

Quinter at Hoxie

Rural Vista at Herington

Sharon Springs-Wallace Co. at Oberlin-Decatur Co.

Solomon at Moundridge

South Gray at Medicine Lodge

Thunder Ridge at Hill City

Tribune-Greeley Co. at Atwood-Rawlins Co.

Valley Falls at Washington Co.

Victoria at Macksville

Wilson at Clifton-Clyde

8-MAN II

Axtell at Onaga

Beloit St. Johns-Tipton at Tescott

Bucklin at Chase

Burlingame at Marais des Cygnes Valley

Fairfield at Burrton

Frankfort at Doniphan West

Goessel at Wakefield

Hanover at Mankato-Rock Hills

Kiowa County at Pretty Prairie

Lebo at Chetopa

Leoti-Wichita Co. at Logan-Palco

Lincoln at Sylvan-Lucas Unified

Linn at Lakeside-Downs

Madison at Hartford

Maranatha Academy at Colony-Crest

Minneola at Satanta

Norwich at South Haven

Oswego at Altoona-Midway

Otis-Bison at Stafford

Pike Valley at Southern Cloud

Sedan at Marmaton Valley

South Barber at Hutchinson Central Christian

Spearville at Ingalls

WaKeeney-Trego at Triplains-Brewster

Waverly at Southern Coffey Co.

West Elk at St. Paul

Wetmore at Blue Valley Randolph

Wheatland-Grinnell at Northern Valley