The 2019 media rankings are voted upon by multiple media members throughout the state. 15 different media members throughout the state of Kansas vote each week for their Top 5 in each class. This is the most consistent and the most unbiased rankings to date. You can find all the voters and previous rankings at Kansasprepfootball.com.
Super Top 10
1. Derby
2. Aquinas
3. Bishop Miege
4. Gardner-Edgerton
5. Wichita Northwest
6. Olathe North
7. Topeka
8. Bishop Carroll
9. Desoto
10. Blue Valley
Class 6A W-L Pvs
1. Derby 2-0 (1)
2. Gardner-Edgerton 2-0 (2)
3. Olathe North 2-0 (5)
4. Topeka 2-0 (5)
5. Blue Valley 2-0 NR
Others: Lawrence, Olathe East, Dodge City
Class 5A W-L Pvs
1. St. Thomas Aquinas 2-0 (1)
2. Wichita Northwest 2-0 (2)
3. Bishop Carroll 1-1 (3)
4. Desoto 2-0 (4)
5. Maize 2-0 NR
Others: Great Bend
Class 4A W-L Pvs
1. Bishop Miege 2-0 (1)
2. Goddard 2-0 (2)
3. McPherson 2-0 (3)
4. Paola 2-0 (4)
5. Pittsburg 2-0 (5)
Others: Andover Central
Class 3A W-L Pvs
1. Sabetha 2-0 (1)
2. Andale 2-0 (2)
3. Marysville 2-0 (3)
4. Scott City 2-0 (4)
5. Hayden 2-0 (5)
Others: Collegiate
Class 2A W-L Pvs
1. Hoisington 2-0 (3)
2. Silver Lake 2-0 (5)
3. Phillipsburg 1-1 (1)
4. Garden Plain 2-0 NR
5. Rossville 2-0 (4)
Others: Humboldt
Class 1A W-L Pvs
1. Smith Center 2-0 (1)
2. Plainville 2-0 (2)
3. Jackson Heights 2-0 (3)
4. Olpe 2-0 (4)
5. Valley Heights 2-0 NR
Others: Sedgwick, Ell-Saline
8-MAN I W-L Pvs
1. Canton-Galva 2-0 (1)
2. St. Francis 2-0 (3)
3. Hodgeman Co. 2-0 (2)
4. South Central 2-0 (4)
5. Madison 2-0 (5)
Others: Victoria, Wichita Co.-Leoti
8-MAN II W-L Pvs
1. Hanover 2-0 (1)
2. Axtell 2-0 (2)
3. Osborne 2-0 (3)
4. St Paul 2-0 (4)
5. Frankfort 2-0 (5)
Others: Thunder Ridge, Hutch Central Christian