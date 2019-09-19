The 2019 media rankings are voted upon by multiple media members throughout the state. 15 different media members throughout the state of Kansas vote each week for their Top 5 in each class. This is the most consistent and the most unbiased rankings to date. You can find all the voters and previous rankings at Kansasprepfootball.com.

Super Top 10

1. Derby

2. Aquinas

3. Bishop Miege

4. Gardner-Edgerton

5. Wichita Northwest

6. Olathe North

7. Topeka

8. Bishop Carroll

9. Desoto

10. Blue Valley

Class 6A W-L Pvs

1. Derby 2-0 (1)

2. Gardner-Edgerton 2-0 (2)

3. Olathe North 2-0 (5)

4. Topeka 2-0 (5)

5. Blue Valley 2-0 NR

Others: Lawrence, Olathe East, Dodge City

Class 5A W-L Pvs

1. St. Thomas Aquinas 2-0 (1)

2. Wichita Northwest 2-0 (2)

3. Bishop Carroll 1-1 (3)

4. Desoto 2-0 (4)

5. Maize 2-0 NR

Others: Great Bend

Class 4A W-L Pvs

1. Bishop Miege 2-0 (1)

2. Goddard 2-0 (2)

3. McPherson 2-0 (3)

4. Paola 2-0 (4)

5. Pittsburg 2-0 (5)

Others: Andover Central

Class 3A W-L Pvs

1. Sabetha 2-0 (1)

2. Andale 2-0 (2)

3. Marysville 2-0 (3)

4. Scott City 2-0 (4)

5. Hayden 2-0 (5)

Others: Collegiate

Class 2A W-L Pvs

1. Hoisington 2-0 (3)

2. Silver Lake 2-0 (5)

3. Phillipsburg 1-1 (1)

4. Garden Plain 2-0 NR

5. Rossville 2-0 (4)

Others: Humboldt

Class 1A W-L Pvs

1. Smith Center 2-0 (1)

2. Plainville 2-0 (2)

3. Jackson Heights 2-0 (3)

4. Olpe 2-0 (4)

5. Valley Heights 2-0 NR

Others: Sedgwick, Ell-Saline

8-MAN I W-L Pvs

1. Canton-Galva 2-0 (1)

2. St. Francis 2-0 (3)

3. Hodgeman Co. 2-0 (2)

4. South Central 2-0 (4)

5. Madison 2-0 (5)

Others: Victoria, Wichita Co.-Leoti

8-MAN II W-L Pvs

1. Hanover 2-0 (1)

2. Axtell 2-0 (2)

3. Osborne 2-0 (3)

4. St Paul 2-0 (4)

5. Frankfort 2-0 (5)

Others: Thunder Ridge, Hutch Central Christian