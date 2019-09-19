Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score of every game in the Butler County area and five other big games from around the state. Here are Week 3’s predictions:
Last Week: 13-2 (86.7%)
Overall: 21-3 (87.5%)
HOME TEAM IN CAPS
Class 6A
GARDNER-EDGERTON 34, Lawrence 21
Class 5A
BISHOP CARROLL 35, Wichita West 17
ANDOVER 20, Goddard Eisenhower 14
Shawnee Heights 27, KC SCHLAGLE 20
Class 4A
Goddard 26, ANDOVER CENTRAL 21
BUHLER 48, Augusta 6
MCPHERSON 49, El dorado 12
CIRCLE 20, Winfield 18
Andale 45, ROSE HILL 14
Class 3A
Cheney 31, Chaparral 15
Class 2A
FREDONIA 22, Bluestem 14
Inman 24, REMINGTON-WHITEWATER 8
Smith Center 26, PHILLIPSBURG 22
Class 1A
Douglass 32, MARION 16
Class 8-MAN I
Flint Hills 36, OXFORD 28