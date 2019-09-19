Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score of every game in the Butler County area and five other big games from around the state. Here are Week 3’s predictions:

Last Week: 13-2 (86.7%)

Overall: 21-3 (87.5%)

HOME TEAM IN CAPS

Class 6A

GARDNER-EDGERTON 34, Lawrence 21

Class 5A

BISHOP CARROLL 35, Wichita West 17

ANDOVER 20, Goddard Eisenhower 14

Shawnee Heights 27, KC SCHLAGLE 20

Class 4A

Goddard 26, ANDOVER CENTRAL 21

BUHLER 48, Augusta 6

MCPHERSON 49, El dorado 12

CIRCLE 20, Winfield 18

Andale 45, ROSE HILL 14

Class 3A

Cheney 31, Chaparral 15

Class 2A

FREDONIA 22, Bluestem 14

Inman 24, REMINGTON-WHITEWATER 8

Smith Center 26, PHILLIPSBURG 22

Class 1A

Douglass 32, MARION 16

Class 8-MAN I

Flint Hills 36, OXFORD 28