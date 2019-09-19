COLLEGE FOOTBALL
KANSAS JAYHAWK COMMUNITY COLLEGE CONFERENCE
League; Overall: W-L; W-L
Butler: 2-0; 4-0
Hutchinson: 2-0; 4-0
Fort Scott: 2-1; 2-1
Independence: 2-1; 2-1
Garden City: 1-1; 2-2
Highland: 0-2; 1-2
Dodge City: 0-2; 0-3
Coffeyville: 0-2; 0-4
Games Saturday
Garden City at Iowa Western, 1 p.m.; Highland at Coffeyville, 7 p.m.; Dodge City at Butler, 7 p.m.; Independence at Fort Scott, 7 p.m.
BOY’S SOCCER
ARK VALLEY CHISHOLM TRAIL LEAGUE
League; Overall: W-L; W-L
DIVISION I
Campus: 1-0; 3-2
Maize: 1-0; 2-2
Derby: 0-0; 4-1
Netwon: 0-0; 2-2
Salina South: 0-0; 3-3
Hutchinson: 0-1; 3-3
Salina Central: 0-1; 1-4
DIVISION II
Maize South: 1-0; 6-0
Goddard Eisenhower: 0-0; 4-0
Andover Central: 0-0; 4-0.
Andover: 0-0; 3-2
Arkansas City: 0-0; 2-3
Goddard: 0-0; 1-3
Valley Center: 0-1; 2-2
DIVISION III-IV
McPherson: 1-0; 5-1
Buhler: 1-0; 3-3
Winfield: 2-1; 3-3
Mulvane: 2-1; 2-3
Rose Hill: 1-1; 2-3
Augusta: 1-1; 2-4
Circle: 0-1; 0-5
El Dorado: 0-4; 0-6
CROSS COUNTRY
JIM MASKA COACHES POLL
CLASS 6A
Boys
1. Free State; 2. Mill Valley; 3. Olathe South; 4. Washburn Rural; 5. Manhattan; 6. Olathe East; 7. Blue Valley West.
Girls
1. Mill Valley; 2. Blue Valley West; 3. Olathe North; 4. Blue Valley Northwest; 5. Olathe West; 6. Manhattan; 7. Blue Valley North.
CLASS 5A
Boys
1. Aquinas; 2. Andover; 3. Lansing; 4. St. James Academy; 5. Maize South; 6. Carroll; 7. Great Bend.
Girls
1. Aquinas; 2. St. James Academy; 3. Carroll; 4. Blue Valley Southwest; 5. Eisenhower; 6. Maize South; 7. Kapaun.
CLASS 4A
Boys
1. Buhler; 2. Wamego; 3. Circle; 4. (tie) Eudora, Tonganoxie; 6. Miege; 7. (tie) Augusta, El Dorado.
Girls
1. Baldwin; 2. Buhler; 3. Eudora; 4. Louisburg; 5. Miege; 6. (tie) Circle, Fort Scott.
CLASS 3A
Boys
1. Southeast-Saline; 2. Smoky Valley; 3. Norton; 4. Silver Lake; 5. Hiawatha; 6. Hesston; 7. (tie) Girard, Scott City.
Girls
1. Rock Creek; 2. Scott City; 3. TMP-Marian; 4. Norton; 5. (tie) Hiawatha, Sabetha; 7. Southeast-Saline.
CLASS 2A
Boys
1. Stanton County; 2. Central Heights; 3. Lakin; 4. (tie) Ellsworth, Northern Heights; 6. Hutchinson Trinity; 7. Wabaunsee.
Girls
1. Bennington; 2. Ellinwood; 3. Stanton County; 4. Rossville; 5. WaKeeney; 6. Colgan; 7. KC Christian
CLASS 1A
Boys
1. St. John; 2. Beloit-St. John’s; 3. Axtell; 4. Berean Academy; 5. Osborne; 6. Hutchinson Central Christian; 7. (tie) Sharon Springs, Washington County.
Girls
1. Lincoln; 2. South Gray; 3. Macksville; 4. Tribune; 5. (tie) Doniphan West, Pretty Prairie; 7. Berean Academy. Others.
TENNIS
KTCA rankings
CLASS 6A
1. SM East; 2. Blue Valley North; 3. Blue Valley West; 4. Manhattan; 5. Blue Valley.
CLASS 5A
1. Kapaun; 2. McPherson; 3. Salina South; 4. Salina Central; 5. Carroll
CLASS 4A
1. Wichita Collegiate; 2. Buhler; 3. Independence; 4. Circle; 5. Wellington.
CLASS 3A
1. KC Christian; 2. Conway Springs; 3. Hesston; 4. Sacred Heart; 5. Central Plains.
KVA Rankings
Class 6A
1. Blue Valley North 9-0 (1)
2. Washburn Rural 8-1 (2)
3. Blue Valley West 4-1 (3)
4. Blue Valley 4-2 (4)
5. Gardner-Edgerton 8-3 (5)
6. Garden City 4-0 (6)
7. Mill Valley 6-2 (9)
8. Derby 8-2 (8)
9. Blue Valley Northwest 8-2 (7)
10. Wichita East 9-1 (10)
Class 5A
1. St. James Academy 8-0 (1)
2. St. Thomas Aquinas 4-1 (2)
3. Spring Hill 13-0 (6)
4. Bishop Carroll 9-0 (4)
5. Lansing 6-4 (3)
6. Bonner Springs 8-2 (5)
7. Maize South 12-0 (7)
8. Basehor-Linwood 10-2 (NR)
9. Topeka-Seaman 10-4 (8)
10. Goddard 14-2 (10)
Class 4A
1. Andale 13-1 (1)
2. Topeka-Hayden 9-4 (2)
3. Nickerson 13-2 (5)
4. Bishop Miege 0-2 (3)
5. Louisburg 5-5 (4)
6. Wichita-Trinity Academy 6-1 (6)
7. Buhler 8-1 (7)
8. Chapman 10-3 (NR)
9. Circle 6-3 (9)
10. Independence 3-2 (8)
Class 3A
1. Royal Valley 15-0 (1)
2. Beloit 10-0 (3)
3. Hesston 10-2 (4)
4. Sabetha 14-2 (7)
5. Belle Plaine 8-3 (5)
6. Frontenac 8-2 (6)
7. Silver Lake 4-4 (2)
8. West Franklin 4-0 (8)
9. Phillipsburg 5-1 (10)
10. Riverton 9-1 (NR)
Class 2A
1. Wabaunsee 11-1 (1)
2. Smith Center 5-0 (2)
3. Garden Plain 8-1 (3)
4. Sedgwick 13-1 (4)
5. St. Mary’s-Colgan 10-1 (5)
6. Valley Heights 13-3 (6)
7. Ellinwood 11-1 (7)
8. Maranatha Christian 7-2 (8)
9. Trego Community 9-3 (9)
10. Oskaloosa 10-4 (10)
Class 1A
1. Rural Vista 11-0 (6)
2. Spearville 3-2 (1)
3. Centralia 7-3 (2)
4. Chetopa 12-1 (5)
5. Attica 10-0 (10)
6. Golden Plains 14-1 (9)
7. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton 10-2 (8)
8. Thunder Ridge 13-1 (7)
9. Little River 7-4 (3)
10. Moundridge 9-5 (4)