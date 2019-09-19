Every week, we take a minute, give a short preview of every game that involves a few teams in Butler County. Here’s the Week 3 games in order of importance:

No. 2 Goddard (2-0) at Andover Central (2-0)

This one is brewing to be a big one. Andover Central and Goddard both have been routing their opponents. The Jaguars have allowed just nine points on the season. They’ve been able to move the ball pretty consistently and their defense has we’ve already state, has been top notch.

Things to watch out for

Kyler Semrad. This is one of the state’s top quarterbacks. He’s been playing since he was a freshman. The Lions know how to put this kid into the right situations and have so far. He’s averaging over 300 yards passing per game. Andover Central has to put pressure on the gunslinger and make him uncomfortable.

Whoever’s defense steps up is going to win this highly anticipated game. While both teams won by large margins, who can slow down the other offense? That’ll be key. Andover Central had turnover problems Week 1.

Circle (0-2) at Winfield (1-1)

The Thunderbirds season hasn’t been off to the right start yet as they’ve been unable to cross that goal line yet. However, they’re hosting a Winfield team that isn’t the best. While Winfield is 1-1 and Circle is 0-2, we’ve already seen Circle beat Winfield in recent years, so this is a possibility.

Things to watch out for

Any semblance of a Circle offense. They’ve been held scoreless in both games, but they were more competitive in their loss to Augusta last week. They need to take care of the ball and find a way to move it down the field. It’s going to be easier than in previous weeks. However, that’s what it’s about, scoring points, right?

It’s almost the opposite of the first game we covered, offense is key. Winfield is only averaging 10.0 points per game. So, someone has to score, and someone has to win, right?

THURSDAY: Goddard Eisenhower (1-1) at Andover (0-2)

The Trojans are on the cusp of winning. They’ve lost their two games by a combined 10 points. They’ve had their opportunities in both games. They’ve shot themselves in the foot in both games and that’s largely the reasons why they’re sitting where they are. Goddard Eisenhower’s defense was the reason they won their opener against Salina Central. Chance Omli had two interceptions in their win over Salina Central. Eisenhower’s offense was shut down against Andover Central. Junior Blake Coyne threw three interceptions and lost a fumble in the loss to the Jags.

What to watch out for

Can the Andover Trojan offense find some rhythm? We finally were able to see some of it in the fourth quarter against Maize South. However, that all went away with the late turnover. Can the Trojans find some consistency for four quarters? That’s really the biggest questions on Andover, can they be consistent offensively?

Douglass (1-1) at Marion (0-2)

Douglass is coming off a 51-30 loss where the game wasn’t that close. Douglass is a decent team and they were just playing a better Garden Plain team. That said, it’s in the past and Mario (0-2) is on the horizons. Last season, Douglass and Mario were in a real barn burner of a game, which Douglass ended up winning 50-38.

An offense that’s already run heavy, Douglass is led by a four headed rushing attack. Cole Martin, Dalton Hilyard, Wade Morgan and Matt Reynolds all are averaging over 44.5 yards rushing per game. Freshman Wade Morgan leads the way with 189 yards. For Marion Will Alleven, Jake Hess and Jaxton Tracy are the big skill players for Marion. Keep an eye on Seth Lanning, as he’s had both receptions for Marion.

What to watch out for

Can Mario stop Douglass? Coach Kelley Sayahnejad’s Bulldogs are averaging 289.5 yards on the ground this season. The ground and pound it approach has been working well. If the Bulldogs can do this again against Marion, it may be a long night for them.

Inman (0-2) at Remington-Whitewater (0-2)

The Broncos have struggled this season and so has Inman, so like our Circle game it’s going to rely on someone to actually cross the goal line. Inman has lost games 22-14 and 14-0. While Remington-Whitewater has dropped some real dingers, 40-0 and 49-0.

What to watch out for

The Broncos have to find a way to complete third downs. They’re a combined 1-of-20 this season. They also have turned it over four times. Senior Cole Summers has done his best at quarterback this season but has struggled to find a comfort zone.

Last season’s game was close until the fourth quarter when Inman scored late. If Remington-Whitewater can stay close again, maybe the ending result could be different?