After losing three straight years to rival Seaman, including a shutout in 2018, Hayden's football team was determined to turn things around Friday night.

Bill Arnold's Wildcats accomplished that goal in one of the most lopsided games in the longstanding rivalry, dominating the Vikings from start to finish in a 54-7 victory at Hayden.

Hayden, which improved to 2-0, limited 1-1 Seaman to 41 total yards and forced six turnovers while Hayden rolled up 342 rushing yards and had five different players score touchdowns, led by junior Will DeVader with three TDs and junior Desmond Purnell with touchdowns on both sides of the ball.

"(Coach) just wanted us to knock them in the mouth and I think that we did that perfectly tonight,'' Purnell said. "We wanted to be more physical than them and beat them.''

Junior Jack Konrade, who rushed for a game-high 97 rushing yards and a touchdown on just eight carries, said that Hayden's three straight losses to the Vikings was a topic of conversation at practice during the week.

"Coach talked about it a lot,'' Konrade said. "He talked all week about us being more physical and we ended up doing that.''

Arnold, whose Wildcats are ranked fifth in Class 3A in the Best of Kansas Preps state rankings, said he was pleased with the way the Wildcats took it to the Vikings from the outset Friday.

"There's so much tradition in the Hayden-Seaman rivalry and we didn't spend as much time talking about losing three in a row to them as much as we talked about us not being physical,'' Arnold said. "I really feel like we just hadn't played Hayden football against them the last few years and we knew we needed to come out and be physical.''

The night got off to a bad start for Seaman when its first possession ended with a bad snap in punt formation that allowed the Wildcats to take over at Viking 35-yard-line.

That miscue led to a 4-yard touchdown run from DeVader at the 2:50 mark of the first quarter and Konrade's 34-yard TD run early in the second quarter gave the Wildcats a 14-0 halftime advantage.

An interception from senior Cade Pavlik set up a 3-yard DeVader TD run that put Hayden up 21-0 at the 10:32 mark of the third quarter.

Seaman took advantage of multiple Hayden penalties to get on the scoreboard on a 2-yard run from junior Trenton Carlson-Penry with 8:27 left in the third, but Hayden scored 33 straight points the rest of the way.

DeVader added his third touchdown on a 1-yard run while Hayden also got a 52-yard interception return and an 8-yard run from Purnell, a 4-yard run from junior TC Thompson and an 11-yard run from freshman JC Cummings.

Senior Eric Schmelzle kicked six extra points.

HAYDEN 54, SEAMAN 7

Seaman(1-0);0;0;7;0;—;7

Hayden (1-0);7;7;21;19;—;54

Hayden — DeVader 4 run (Schmelzle kick)

Hayden — Konrade 34 run (Schmelzle kick)

Hayden — DeVader 3 run (Schmelzle kick)

Seaman — Carlson-Penry 2 run (Prengel kick)

Hayden — DeVader 1 run (Schmelzle kick)

Hayden — Purnell 52 interception return (Schmelzle kick)

Hayden — Purnell 8 run (Schmelzle kick)

Hayden — Thompson 4 run (kick failed)

Hayden — Cummings 11 run (run failed)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Seaman: Stallbaumer 4-18, Carlson-Penry 6-10, Ireland 1-8, Murray 1-2, Vawter 3-(minus)-4, Cowan 4-(minus)-12, Team 2-(minus)-25. Hayden: Konrade 8-97, Purnell 10-66, C. Chisham 4-64, Carr 4-47, DeVader 9-36, Moore 5-25, Cummings 1-11, Thompson 3-6, J. Chisham 3-(minus)-1, Holloman 1-(minus)-9.

PASSING — Seaman: Vawter 5-15-2, 29 yards; Cowan 2-5-2, 15. Hayden: Holloway 3-7-0, 10.

RECEIVING — Seaman: Stallbaumer 4-24, Foster 3-20. Hayden: DeVader 2-1, Pivarnik 1-9.

PUNTING — Seaman: Zeferjahn 5-32.6. Hayden: Purnell 2-33.0.