Friday's high school boxscores
ATCHISON COUNTY 56, OSKALOOSA 12
Atchison County;6;20;16;14;—;56
Oskaloosa;0;6;6;0;—;12
Atchison County — Myers (4) 65 run, 32 run, 38 run, 75 kickoff return; Hetherington 1 run; Smith (3) 25 run, 50 run, 30 run. PAT — Smith 2 kick; Caudle pass from Coldson; Smith 2 runs.
Oskaloosa — Hamm (2) 5 pass from Perry, 55 pass from Perry.
AXTELL 58, BELOIT-ST. JOHN’S 12
Beloit-St. John’s;0;6;6;0;—;12
Axtell;6;8;20;24;—;58
Beloit-St. John’s — Henke 30 run; Perez 22 pass from Henke.
Axtell — Q. Buessing (4) 5 run, 2 run, 1 run, 8 run; Volle (3) 30 pass from Q. Buessing, 13 run; 23 pass from Q. Buessing; Werner 4 pass from Q. Buessing; Volle safety. PAT — M. Buessing pass from Q. Buessing; Q. Buessing 2 runs; Detweiler run.
CHASE COUNTY 58, HERINGTON 14
Chase County;20;12;12;14;—;58
Herington;0;8;6;0;—;14
Chase County — C. Budke (3) 17 run, 21 run, 65 run; Rogers (3) 23 run, 9 run, 27 run; McCallum 20 pass from C. Budke; M. Budke 1 run; 35 interception return.
Herington — Idelman 47 run; Anschutz 62 kickoff return.
FRANKFORT 52, LINN 0
Linn;0;0;X;X;—;0
Frankfort;22;30;X;X;—;52
Frankfort — Bussmann (4) 50 run, 6 run, 6 run, 23 run; Cornelison (2) 2 run, 10 run; Gerstner 16 pass from Cornelison; Team fumble recovery. PAT — Stowell pass from Cornelison; Gros pass from Bussmann, Gros pass from Cornelison; Armstrong run.
LEBO 46, WAVERLY 14
Lebo;8;8;16;14;—;46
Waverly;0;0;6;8;—;14
Lebo — McEwen (2) 4 run, 54 run; Bailey (2) 14 run, 17 run; Reese 38 pass from McEwen; Schroeder 39 pass from McEwen. PAT — Ferguson 3 passes from McEwen; Reese pass from McEwen; Davies pass from McEwen.
Waverly — Foster (2) 1 run, 15 run. PAT — Foster run.
MADISON 64, MDCV 8
Madison;64;0;X;X;—;64
MdCV;8;0;X;X;—;8
Madison — Engle (2) 40 run, 36 pass from Wolgram; Wasson (2) 16 punt return, 25 run; Turner (3) interception return, 51 pass from Helm, 18 pass from Helm; Stutesman (2) 24 pass from Wolgram, interception return; Wolgram 18 run. PAT — Wasson run; Engle 3 runs; Harrison 2 kicks.
Marais des Cygnes Valley — Lacey 40 kickoff return. PAT — Davis pass from Lacey.
MARYSVILLE 34,CHAPMAN 22
Chapman;8;8;0;6;—;22
Marysville;0;14;6;14;—;34
Chapman — 19 pass; 25 run, 1 run.
Marysville — Hornbeak (2) 3 run, 37 run; White 25 pass from Schroedl; Schroedl (2) 2 run, 25 run. PAT — Hornbeak run.
MISSION VALLEY 24, WEST FRANKLIN 6
Mission Valley;12;0;6;6;—;24
West Franklin;0;0;0;6;—;6
Mission Valley — Dunbar 1 run, Stowe (2) 1 run, 5 run; Blythe 27 pass from Stowe.
West Franklin — Wise 30 pass from Birzer.
NORTHERN HEIGHTS 27, OSAGE CITY 6
Northern Heights;6;6;8;7;—;27
Osage City;0;6;0;0;—;6
Northern Heights — Heiman (4) 14 run, 7 run, 14 run, 16 run. PAT — Preisner run, kick.
Osage City — Anschutz 9 pass from Boss.
OLPE 55, OSAWATOMIE 7
Osawatomie;0;0;0;7;—;7
Olpe;14;14;20;7;—;55
Osawatomie — Fase 47 run. PAT — Davis kick.
Olpe — Hoelting 1 run; D. Redeker 18 pass from Hoelting; Robert (2) 3 run, 12 run; W. Redeker (2) 22 pass from Hoelting; 8 pass from Hoelting; Barnard (2) 1 run, 5 run. PAT — Castillo 7 kicks.
PERRY-LECOMPTON 68, ROYAL VALLEY 0
Perry-Lecompton;27;28;13;0;—;68
Royal Valley;0;0;0;0;—;0
Perry-Lecompton — Metcalfe (5) 25 fumble return, 21 run, 21 pass from Welch, 20 pass from Welch, 11 run; Stone (2) 33 fumble return, 24 pass from Welch; Williams 16 fumble return; Besler 10 run. PAT — Gonzalez 8 kicks, Elliott kick.
RILEY COUNTY 41, ROCK CREEK 34
Rock Creek;10;17;0;7;—;34
Riley County;7;14;7;13;—;41
Rock Creek — Golden 11 pass from Killingsworth, 22 field goal, 41 field goal; Whaley 48 run; Killingsworth 18 pass from Whaley; LaRoque 3 pass from Killingsworth. PAT — Golden 4 kicks.
Riley County — Brokenicky (4) 70 pass from Harmison, 20 pass from Harmison, 36 pass from Harmison, 15 pass from Harmison; Allen 77 run; Barnes 2 run. PAT — Abernathy 5 kicks.
RIVERSIDE 14, HIAWATHA 13
Riverside;0;7;7;0;—;14
Hiawatha;0;0;7;6;—;13
Riverside — Webb 67 pass from Davis; Davis 7 run. PAT — Dittemore 2 kicks.
Hiawatha — Moreno pass from Brockhoff, 65 punt return. PAT — Moreno kick.
SILVER LAKE 38, ST. MARYS 12
Silver Lake;14;3;0;21;—;38
St. Marys;0;6;6;0;—;12
Silver Lake — Matzke 13 pass from Hay, 27 field goal; Hay 23 run, 5 run; Remer 46 run; Kaniper 18 pass from Hay. PAt — Matzke 5 kicks.
St. Marys — King 9 pass from C. Hurla; Moylan 25 pass from C. Hurla.
Friday's high school scores
City
Emporia 17, Washburn Rural 6
Hayden 55, Topeka West 8
Seaman 56, Highland Park 6
Topeka High 44, Shawnee Heights 7
Area
Atchison County 56, Oskaloosa 12
Axtell 58, Beloit-St. John's 12
Beloit 36, Fairbury, Neb. 27
Burlingame 50, Southern Coffey 0
Burlington 46, Council Grove 20
Chase County 58, Herington 14
Clay Center 29, Abilene 0
Clifton-Clyde 64, Wetmore 0
Colony-Crest 52, Hartford 42
Frankfort 52, Linn 0
Free State 45, Olathe West 19
Hanover 48, Pike Valley 14
Jackson Heights 46, Horton 8
Jefferson North at Pleasant Ridge, late
Jefferson West 7, Holton 0
Junction City 48, Hays 30
KC Washington 40, Atchison 14
Lawrence 31, Olathe South 21
Lebo 46, Waverly 14
Lyndon 33, Central Heights 6
Madison 64, MdCV 8
Manhattan 41, Olathe Northwest 7
Marysville 34, Chapman 22
Maur Hill 42, McLouth 0
Mission Valley 24, West Franklin 6
Northern Heights 27, Osage City 6
Olpe 55, Osawatomie 7
Onaga 56, Valley Falls 20
Ottawa 26, Baldwin 14
Perry-Lecompton 68, Royal Valley 0
Prairie View 35, Santa Fe Trail 15
Riley County 41, Rock Creek 34
Riverside 14, Hiawatha 13
Rock Hills 78, Blue Valley-Randolph 28
Rossville 28, Centralia 8
Sabetha 13, Nemaha Central 6
Silver Lake 38, St. Marys 12
Solomon 46, Rural Vista 0
Southeast-Saline 54, Sacred Heart 0
Tonganoxie 49, Basehor-Linwood 28
Valley Heights 52, Troy 7
Wamego 41, Concordia 12
Washington County 52, Doniphan West 34
Wellsville 34, Anderson County 23
State
Alma, Neb. 48, Northern Valley 0
Andale 43, Mulvane 7
Andover Central 35, Augusta 7
Aquinas 48, Blue Valley 19
Ashland 53, Natoma 26
Belle Plaine 14, Inman 0 (Thursday)
Bennington 34, Wakefield 8
Buhler 34, Newton 14
Blue Valley West 28, Mill Valley 21
Caldwell 52, South Haven 6
Caney Valley 42, Cherryvale 6
Canton-Galva 70, Little River 23
Cedar Vale-Dexter 50, Altoona-Midway 0
Centre at Peabody, late
Chanute 24, Circle 0
Cherokee, Okla. 44, South Barber 8
Cheylin 76, Fowler 12
Cimarron 38, Elkhart 13
Clearwater 22, Rose Hill 15
Colby 36, Ulysses 0
Columbus 21, Colgan 14
Conway Springs 49, Wichita Trinity 6
Derby 48, Garden City 19
DeSoto 51, Leavenworth 19
Dodge City 34, Campus 12
Douglass 56, Wichita Independent 6
Eisenhower 21, Salina Central 14
El Dorado 18, Independence 16
Ell-Saline 41, Sterling 0
Ellsworth 44, Russell 22
Eureka 46, Bluestem 6
Fort Scott 40, Coffeyville 14
Fredonia 38, Erie 14
Frontenac 20, Richmond, Mo. 14
Galena 58, Riverton 8
Garden Plain 35, Cheney 19
Gardner-Edgerton 49, SM East 14
Girard 32, Baxter Springs 7
Goddard 34, Wichita East 22 (Thursday)
Golden Plains 60, Deerfield 6
Great Bend 13, Andover 10
Halstead 38, Nickerson 0
Haven 36, Lyons 0
Hesston 43, Hillsboro 14
Hitchcock County, Neb. 46, Atwood 0
Hoisington 37, Pratt 13
Hodgeman County 54, Dighton 6
Holcomb 48, Goodland 6
Hoxie 1, Tribune 0 (forfeit)
Humboldt 56, Neodesha 14
Hutchinson Central Christian 40, Argonia-Attica 34
Hutchinson Trinity 14, Marion 9
Jayhawk-Linn 48, Yates Center 0
Kapaun 6, Wichita Southeast 3
KC Harmon 35, KC Turner 9
KC Piper 34, Eudora 7
Kingman 21, Chaparral 7
Kiowa County 34, Minneola 18
LaCrosse 63, Ellinwood 19
Lakin 36, Meade 13
Lansing 34, Blue Valley Southwest 27
Larned 32, Smoky Valley 16
Leoti 74, Pretty Prairie 0
Liberal 69, Guymon, Okla. 0
Lincoln 50, Tescott 0
Logan-Palco 52, Triplains-Brewster 22
Macksville 52, Kinsley 6
Maize 47, Valley Center 0
Maize South 40, Wichita Heights 24
Maranatha 52, KC East 0
McPherson 29, Salina South 17
Medicine Lodge 68, St. John 0
Miege 27, Blue Valley North 20
Minneapolis 27, Republic County 8
Moscow 58, Cunningham 6
Moundridge 18, Goessel 12
Ness City 36, Central Plains 30
Norwich 48, Stafford 0
Oakley 31, Sublette 6
Oberlin 42, Quinter 0
Olathe North 27, Olathe East 21
Osborne 58, Hill City 20
Oswego 64, Chetopa 16
Oxford 22, Central-Burden 12
Paola 48, Bonner Springs 21
Parsons 54, Iola 48 5OT
Pawnee Heights 54, Western Plains 6
Phillipsburg 40, Ellis 22
Pittsburg 40, Labette County 0
Plainville 29, Norton 22
Plattsburg, Mo. 36, KC Sumner 6
Pleasanton 62, Northeast-Arma 0
Pratt-Skyline 72, Burrton 12
Scott City 14, Hugoton 0
Sedgwick 49, Remington 0
SM Northwest 49, SM West 33
SM South 35, SM North 7
Smith Center 34, TMP-Marian 0
South Central 56, Bucklin 8
South Gray 26, Ingalls 8
Southeast-Cherokee 34, Uniontown 12
Southwestern Heights 14, Syracuse 6
Spearville 68, Satanta 18
Spring Hill 27, Louisburg 24
St. Francis 46, Sharon Springs 0
St. James Academy 41, Blue Valley Northwest 14
St. Paul 52, Sedan 14
Summit Christian, Mo. 55, KC Ward 0
Sylvan-Lucas 56, Chase 6
Texhoma, Okla. 40, Stanton County 0
Thunder Ridge 50, Lakeside 0
Udall 21, Flinthills 0
Victoria 42, Otis-Bison 12
WaKeeney 50, Stockton 0
Wekan 72, Rolla 31
West Elk 50, Marmaton Valley 0
Wheatland-Grinnell 52, Fairfield 6
Wichita Collegiate 28, Wellington 7
Wichita Northwest 21, Carroll 17
Wichita South 47, Wichita North 6
Wichita West 38, Hutchinson 14
Wilson 50, Southern Cloud 0
Winfield 20, Arkansas City 18