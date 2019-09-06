Before Drew Schrader makes his kicking debut for the McPherson football team on Friday night, he had a job to do on the soccer field. Schrader recorded a hat trick in a 3-2 overtime win over Salina South High School on Thursday night.

The Bullpups were without their three key starters in Jael Jaimie (ankle injury), Cody Achilles (cross country meet) and Nathan Lloyd (concussion). At goalkeeper, Conner Glazner made his first varsity start in place of Lloyd. In his debut, he finished with six saves.

"Conner Glazner deserves a huge shout out today for his first varsity game. None of those goals anyone was going to save," Adrian said. "He made some really good saves."

At first, it was a defensive match as the Bullpups and the Cougars were scoreless majority of the first half. After reaching the four-minute mark, the Bullpups caught a break when Tyler Hoxie made a 50-yard pass to Schrader, which would lead to their first goal of the night. The Cougars' goalkeeper Eduardo Picaso tried to disrupt Schrader's scoring attempt, but Schrader made the snuck-in goal just in time to end the first half.

Fortunately, Achilles made it just in time for the second half after running his 5K, and that's when the match got intense.

The Cougars even the score after a two on one fast break as Ernesto Martinez got the goal off Brandon Oaks' assist. The tie wouldn't last as Schrader scored his second goal of the night during the 32-minute mark.

With less than four minutes left, the Cougars tied the game again led by Eric Rincon's 30-footer, which would eventually force overtime. It was something the Bullpups were trying to avoid with the reputation of falling short during post play. That wasn't the case Thursday night.

"For the seniors, they have been in so many types of games where they came out from the other hand as sophomores and juniors," Adrian said. "There were so many competitors that weren't going to let anything, but a win happened, and they were giving the extra effort in the overtime we needed."

In less than five minutes, Schrader came to the rescue when he closed out the match with his third goal. After celebrating with his teammates, there was a brief scare when Schrader was still on the ground for a few minutes, which eventually resulted in a minor cramp in his lower body. Adrian was beyond amazed in the senior's hat-trick performance.

"I didn't know how Drew still had the energy to make that run at the end, but in terms of individual performances, that's got to go down as one of the all-time greats in our program," Adrian said. "Just scoring three goals and that score in the last one, it was incredible."

The Bullpups improved to 2-0 this season and will now focus entirely on the Maize South invitational beginning on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

