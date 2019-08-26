HUTCHINSON– The Bethany College volleyball team was back in action for day two of the KCAC Fall Fling Tournament. The Swedes went 2-0 on the day, first defeating Peru State 3-0 before wrapping up the day with a 3-1 win over Haskell Indian Nations University.

BTHY – 3, PSU – 0

The Swedes had to claw and fight their way through the first set with 22 ties and six lead changes. Bethany was able to string together a few timely late-set runs to take the set 25-22. Through the first part of the second set, the Bobcats kept the advantage. However, the Swedes stayed tight on their tale stringing together several runs three and four points to slowly pull ahead and away for a 25-20 set win. Finally, the Swedes made their mark in the third set. Despite two big runs by the Bobcats, the Swedes were able to cruise past the Bobcats taking the set 25-23.

A pair of Swedes each recorded double-digit kills. Paola Sanabria-Lopez, junior hitter, had 15 kills while Jordan Valentine, sophomore middle, recorded 11 kills on 17 attempts to hit .529 on the match. As a team, the Swedes finished with a .346 hitting average with their best set coming in the second when they hit .417. Ivona Vojvodic, senior setter, continued her strong weekend performance with 34 assists and one service ace. Defensively, Vojvodic and Sanabira-Lopez each recorded 14 digs while Serenity Storey, senior middle, put up five blocks and Baylee Holecek, sophomore outside, got in on three blocks.

BTHY – 3, HINU – 1

The Swedes showed consistency once again using small three and four point runs and quick side outs to take the first set 25-17. The Indians rebounded hard in the second set using an early set streak to take and keep the lead. While Bethany worked on their heels the entire time they just unable to over come the Indians, falling in set two, 18-25. The tide made a swing in the other direction for set three as the Swedes got out to a quick lead and pushed their way easily to a 25-15 set victory. Finally, both teams were on and in the fight for set four. With six tied and just one lead change the Swedes were able to sneak out with a 25-23 thrilling set victory to take the match 3-1.

Once again, Sanabria-Lopez and Valentine were a lethal pair with 19 and 11 kills, respectively. Vojvodic recorded 44 assists throughout the match while Sanabria-Lopez and Hi'ialo Apo, sophomore libero, had 16 and 12 digs, respectively.

Up Next . . .

The Swedes travel next to the Concordia Bulldog Bash in Seward, Nebraska on Friday, August 30. There, Bethany will take on Waldorf University and Maryville State University.