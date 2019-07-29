The Fort Hays State baseball team will hold walk-on tryouts on Thursday, August 22 at 4 p.m. at Larks Park.

Those interested must complete the required medical paperwork and turn it in to the athletic compliance office (Cunningham Hall 134) by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21. Students will not be allowed to participate in tryouts if they fail to submit the attached paperwork (pre-participation physical and tryout form/sickle cell waiver) along with a copy of their insurance card before the 4 p.m. deadline on August 21.

Participants need to wear shorts or baseball pants, a short-sleeve or long-sleeve shirt, hat and spikes or turf shoes. Individuals should also bring their own glove and catcher's equipment (if applicable), while bats, balls and helmets will be provided.

Contact coach Jay Sanders with any questions via email — jtsanders@fhsu.edu — or by phone — (785) 628-4724.