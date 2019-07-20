Topekan Peyton Williams didn’t know what to expect when she was invited to Colorado Springs to try out for the United States’ Pan American women’s basketball team, but knew she was going to give it all she had.

Like most of her athletic endeavors, Williams’ best was plenty good enough, with the Cair Paravel Latin product and current Kansas State two-sport standout earning a spot on the U.S. team that will travel to Lima, Peru, for next month’s 2019 Pan Am Games.

“I went in just thinking, 'This is an amazing opportunity and I’m going to experience something that a lot of people don’t get to experience and meet some other really great basketball players,’ " Williams said in a recent interview.

“I was definitely going to try my best, but I was going first and foremost just to enjoy being there and then hopefully make the team. That was my thought process."

Even though the 6-foot-4 forward is coming off a monster junior season for Kansas State that saw her earn All-Big 12 first-team honors, Williams said she was caught off guard when she found out in May she was picked to represent the USA.

“I honestly was so surprised at the end," said Williams, who averaged 15.5 points and 9.5 rebounds last season for the Wildcats. “The first couple of days are difficult because they’re throwing some new offenses at you just to see how well you take coaching and want you to get some experience with your teammates and things like that.

“So it’s rough the first couple of days, plus I didn’t know anyone going in, but once you start playing with your team you’re like, 'Oh, I’m doing OK and I enjoy playing with these girls, but there’s a lot of really talented girls here; I don’t know how I stack up.’ "

Now the 21-year-old Williams is set to add another big accomplishment to her already impressive résumé.

After establishing herself as probably the most successful athlete in Cair Paravel Latin history, Williams has made her mark in both volleyball and basketball at Kansas State while also excelling in the classroom.

In volleyball, Williams, a middle blocker, was named to the All-Big 12 freshman team in 2017 after a redshirt year and registered 141 kills and 49 blocks last season.

Williams has established herself as a star for K-State in basketball, scoring 1,122 points over her first three seasons and becoming only the fourth player in Wildcat history to score more than 1,000 points with more than 600 rebounds and 80 or more blocks, earning All-Big 12 first-team basketball honors and being named the Big 12 women’s basketball scholar-athlete of the year

Williams will join the USA Pan American team for practices in Colorado Springs on Wednesday before the team leaves for Peru on Aug. 2.

A rare two-sport athlete at the Division I level, the Pan American experience will continue a hectic summer for Williams.

Williams accompanied the Wildcat volleyball team to Brazil in June and has been splitting time between her two sports to get ready for another year of double duty.

“There isn’t really a typical day," Williams said when asked about her schedule. "In the summer, it’s a little of both — basketball and volleyball — and then that also occurs in October and November, overlap time. During certain times of the year, it’s just basketball or volleyball, depending on who’s in season.

“I’ve had some days where I’ll just go to basketball practice or volleyball practice, but then there’s some times where it’s like, 'OK, volleyball needs me here and then basketball practice is after that and then you’re going to a dinner that you have.' It’s just taking it day by day, but there’s definitely times where it gets to be crazy."

Crazy or not, Williams wouldn't have it any other way.

“No one knew at the beginning what it would look like, and I certainly didn’t know because playing multi-sports in high school and club are completely different than college," Williams said. "I get to do something that a lot of people look at or think, 'Wow, that would be cool,’ but don’t know all the people that it takes. I love doing it and I love being part of two great programs like this and I definitely wouldn’t change it."

Williams, who has earned All-Big 12 Academic honors in both volleyball and basketball, also has to find any time she can to concentrate on her studies as an anthropology and international studies major.

“There’s some times when you get home and you’re like, 'I'm going to have to take an 'L’ on that assignment for the night," she said with a chuckle.

Williams gives a lot of credit to her Cair Paravel education for helping her become the student-athlete she is at K-State.

“I really valued the type of education I (got)," Williams said. "We had really great teachers and people that genuinely cared about you.

“I liked being involved in lots of things, like theater and choir and sports and all those different things. I think from the perspective of just being able to get a lot of bang for my buck, I chose Cair Paravel and it was a good fit for me."

After returning from the Pan Am Games, Williams will turn her attention to helping K-State get the most bang for its buck in both her sports this season.

“I’m just absolutely thrilled," she said. "We have some really solid girls on both teams, absolutely, and I’m excited for both of these seasons.

"There’s not going to be much off time from now until I graduate."