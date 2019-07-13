A Topeka hunting lodge is making its way to the small screen again.

Wingshooting USA's episode, "Salute to Military,' which features footage shot at the 2018 Fur Feathers Friends event at Ravenwood Lodge, was set to air at 6:30 a.m. Topeka time Saturday on Discovery Channel's Destination America. By the end of its run, the episode will have aired for five different weeks on Superstation WGNA, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Pursuit Channel, TheWalkTV, Amazon Prime and PursuitUP, as well as YouTube.

To view the episode, go to https://youtu.be/7Pftje7Ukhs or view the online version of the story at CJOnline.com.

BURLINGTON

Ducks Unlimited Catfish Tournament on tap

Ducks Unlimited is hosting its 2019 Catfish Tournament on Sept. 14 at John Redmond Reservoir.

The tournament begins with a 7 a.m. check-in at John Redmond Lake Boat Ramp, with a $50 entry fee per boat and $25 per person in the shore line division. Big fish and lucky duck categories also will be available.

Guns and other items will be raffled off during the event.

For more information, contact Bob Hammond at 620-203-0668 or Carol Harris at 913-645-4404.