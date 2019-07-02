It started bumpy , but the transition changed quickly for the McPherson Pipeliners after beating the Park City Rangers 9-4 on Monday night, winning four of the last five games.

Nao Fukuda started out pitching for the Pipeliners and gave seven strong innings. He gave up four runs, seven hits, two walks and had three strikeouts. Offensively, the Pipeliners collected fourteen hits.

“We were hoping to get five or six innings with him, and he cruised through that seventh inning,” Pipeliners Head Coach Chris Dawson said. “We will take four or five pitch innings any day.”

In the fourth inning, Jared Uyeda had a base hit, sending Rey Lozano to the home plate and giving the Pipeliners momentum. The Pipeliners added two more runs in the fourth inning. However, the Rangers scored two bringing them up for the inning.

One of the main highlights of the game was Frank Yackovich hitting a two-run homer. Trey Yukumoto hit an RBI single, sending two runners home at the bottom of the seventh, bringing the Pipeliners up by three runs, sealing the game for the Pipeliners.

“Some of my goals for the upcoming games are to stay up front and follow through at-bat,” Yackovich said.

The top hitters of the game were Trey Yukumoto who 3-for-5 at the plate. Aaron Eshleman and Jared Uyeda were 2-for-4.

Trevor Lunkwitz came into the eighth inning as a pitcher, inheriting two runners on and loaded up the bases, but still got out of the inning without allowing any runs. In two innings, he pitched two strikeouts, one walk and no hits allowed.

The Pipeliners return to Edward Jones Stadium to take on the Kansas Cannons at 7 p.m.