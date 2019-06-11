LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball’s incoming freshmen didn’t disappoint in their first competitive endeavor held inside Allen Fieldhouse.

For confirmation of that observation, just ask one of the hundreds of star-struck youngsters who witnessed the happening.

Tristan Enaruna, Christian Braun and Issac “Mackey” McBride — the Jayhawks’ three scholarship freshmen — combined for 35 points in the program’s intrasquad scrimmage Tuesday at Bill Self’s youth basketball camp, with Enaruna’s 14 and windmill dunk highlighting a productive afternoon for the first-year players. Braun scored 13 points and McBride eight for the victorious Blue team, which prevailed 80-75 in the friendly first-to-80 contest.

At least one returning KU player has seen enough from the trio over the past two weeks to agree they “definitely” could surprise some opponents next season — and it’s perhaps the one Jayhawk most qualified to make that comment.

“I know they’re coming in with the mindset they’ve just got to be aggressive,” said sophomore guard Ochai Agbaji, who burned his redshirt midway through his own freshman campaign and ascended to the starting lineup soon thereafter. “They know their roles. Whatever it’s going to be, I think they’ll stick to it, and I think that’ll help our team a lot.”

Unlike past KU recruiting classes, there isn’t a consensus five-star player in this bunch. Enaruna, a 6-foot-9, 205-pound forward out of Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah, by way of Almere, Netherlands, is the closest to fitting that mold — a four-star recruit, Enaruna is pegged as the nation’s No. 61-ranked incoming player according to 247Sports’ composite.

Nevertheless, Enaruna indicated the team’s freshman class can make an immediate impact.

“I think (we have) a lot of versatility,” Enaruna said. “I think we can bring lot of shooting to the team, ’cause you know, a lot of people last year said we weren’t strong shooting-wise, but I think this year we’re going to be a lot better because of the guys we’ve got coming in.”

Braun, a 6-6, 175-pound forward out of Blue Valley Northwest in Overland Park, flashed that skillset at the scrimmage, hitting three 3s. Braun was slotted as a three-star recruit ranked 123rd at 247Sports’ composite.

“Christian, he just always wants to play hard,” Enaruna said. “He always goes after the ball. He’s able to shoot the ball. He’s able to get the ball to his teammates.”

Agbaji concurred.

“He’s really tough. That’s what I’ve learned just playing with him for about a week now,” Agbaji said of Braun. “He’s tough. He doesn’t back down. He’s always stepping up to the challenge, whether it be guarding Silvio (De Sousa) in practice and all that. That’s what I really like about him, his toughness.”

McBride, the final scholarship player in the incoming freshman class, notched his highlight early on in the scrimmage, dishing a driving over-the-shoulder assist to David McCormack under the basket. A 6-1, 170-pound guard out of Arkansas Baptist in Little Rock, Ark., McBride is also listed as a three-star recruit by 247Sports’ composite, which tabbed him as the nation’s 131st-ranked incoming player.

“He’s really shifty as you guys have seen, which is going to make it hard I think for everybody to have to guard that one-on-one, which will open up a lot for other teammates,” Enaruna said of McBride. “Obviously he can shoot it too. Like I say, a lot of shooting that’s probably going to be brought to the team next year.”

Enaruna’s thunderous dunk Tuesday showcased his own potential, but like his fellow freshmen, he acknowledged he’s far from a finished product.

“I think for me what’s really important right now is just having a killer mindset going into every game, the mindset nobody will be able to stop me,” Enaruna said. “I think every part of my skillset has a lot of room actually to become better — shooting, passing, dribbling, but also being a leader, so being vocal to the guys.”

Enaruna said Jayhawk fans can expect a little bit of “everything” from him in Year 1 — shooting, passing, shot blocking, rebounding and overall activity.

“Just somebody that really wants to play, wants to play hard and show what he’s got to everybody that’s watching,” Enaruna said. “I would say (expect) a lot of improvement — I think I will be a whole different player last game of the season than first game of the season.”

BLUE 80, RED 75

RED (75)

Chris Teahan 3, Enaruna 14, Agbaji 15, Elliott 0, Azubuike 14, Garrett 9, De Sousa 11, Releford 9.

BLUE (80)

Braun 13, McCormack 12, Lightfoot 15, Dotson 19, Johnson 8, Jankovich 3, McBride 8, Team 2.

3-point goals — Red 6 (Agbaji 3, Garrett, Teahan, Releford), Blue 15 (Dotson 4, Braun 3, Lightfoot 3, Johnson 2, McBride 2, Jankovich).