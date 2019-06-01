The Kansas State team of Zach Vielhauer and Nate Gardner is set to compete next week at the 2019 YETI FLW College Fishing National Championship on the Potomac River in Charles County, Md.

Vielhauer, a Shawnee native, and Gardner, from Nickerson, will be among 155 teams competing in the event, which runs June 4-6, according to a news release from Fishing League Worldwide. Anglers will compete for a prize package that includes a new Ranger Z175 boat with a 115-horsepower Mercury or Evinrude outboard and an automatic qualification for both anglers to compete in the 2019 FLW Forest Wood Cup this August at Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs, Ark.

The K-State fishing team is a bona fide dynasty in the sport of collegiate bass fishing, winning three national championships in a span of five years. Travis Blenn and Kyle Alsop won the FLW event in 2017 on Wheeler Lake in Florence, Ala., and fellow Wildcat angler Ryan Patterson won the event in 2012 in South Carolina. K-State also won the 2016 Carhartt Bassmaster College Series National Championship on Green River Lake in Kentucky, as Alsop teamed with Taylor Bivins to secure the national title in that circuit.

Vielhauer, who won the 2018 Carhartt Bassmaster College Classic last spring alongside teammate Will Andrie at Lake Keowee in Greenville, S.C., will look to add another major college victory to his résumé.

"(We) are extremely excited to have the opportunity to travel all the way to the Potomac River to compete in the FLW College National Championship," Vielhauer told The Topeka Capital-Journal on Friday. "The tidal fishery will be very challenging, but we are going to try and cover water and bring some Kansas techniques up to the Northeast. We get a couple days of practice when we are hoping to be able to find a little something to go off for the rest of the tournament. FLW is giving young anglers a great opportunity to put our skills to the test all around the country, with a chance at fishing the FLW Forest Wood Cup."

Fellow Kansan Connor Nimrod, a De Soto native, and his Louisiana-Monroe teammate, Morgan Jalaldin, also qualified in April for the 2020 FLW College Fishing National Championship.

The event will be streamed live at http://www.flwfishing.com, as well as on the FLW YouTube channel and the FLW Facebook page, with hosts Travis Morgan and Miles Burghoff breaking down the action each day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Television coverage from the event also will premier in the fall on the FLW television show.