Lansing baseball coach Michael Basler said there was a lot of good in the 2019 season for the Lions.

In their first year with a C-team, the team went 6-2 and the JV had their best season since Basler has been at Lansing with a 12-4-1 record and finished third at the United Kansas Conference JV Tournament. The varsity team went 14-6 with a third-place finish at the De Soto Tournament and went 2-0 in their first appearance in the River City Festival. The team was in the hunt for the UKC title and was the No. 3 seed in the 5A East regional. The 2019 team also marked the first senior class to go all four years under Basler.

“Lot to be proud of,” Basler said. “But also a lot to be hungry for in the future.”

He said he thought the group was locked in and were focused on achieving their goals.

In a year with all the success, Basler said it is hard to pick just one memory that stands out. One thing that he said stood out was the players handling the adversity.

“I thought our players did a really good job of handling adversity created by the weather and constant changing of practice venues,” Basler said. “Our kids kept coming to practice and worked hard to get better every day which made our program grow and led to success throughout the season.”

The coach said the best team performance came at the River City Festival in Lawrence. The team won 3-2 in 12 innings over Shawnee Mission North and 3-0 over Sioux Falls Lincoln out of South Dakota.

“That was our best performance,” he said. “We were not clicking on all cylinders and had to be ‘two dogs and one bone tough’ and compete in every aspect of pitching, defense, hitting, base running, coaching, the mental game and find ways to win games. That was a special couple of games to me because different guys had to dig deep and find ways to come through for our team to be successful.”

For the SMN game, Basler said what stood out was the team manufacturing runs to tie the game 2-2. He also mentioned freshman Bryce Turner’s six innings of shutout relief pitching and senior Logan Barnard scoring the winning run on a passed ball that didn’t hit the dirt around the plate. For the game against Sioux Falls Lincoln, he brought up Barnard’s complete game shutout. He also brought up the two-strike double by sophomore Peyton Basler that scored two runs with junior Tyler Akin scoring from first base. Senior Caleb Adams would then hit a triple and Turner’s sacrifice fly brought in Adams to give Lansing their third run of the game.

For best individual performance, Basler said he isn’t sure if he can narrow it down to one. But he did say Adams had a “really good year” from start to finish. Adams was an all-Kaw Valley League right fielder a year ago and was moved to third this year.

“And he was really good over there all year long,” Basler said. “Caleb finished the season leading the team in hitting with a .455 batting average (30-for-66), .538 on-base percentage and led our team in stolen bases. He had some big hits for us this season as well, including the game-winning RBI against De Soto and a walk-off single to propel us to the 5A Regional championship at Seaman.”

Basler said he could not name an MVP.

“There was not one MVP on this team,” Basler said. “We never have approached the season/game that way. We built this team with all our guys just having to play to their potential and do what they are capable of day in and day out for us to be successful. We also had different guys at different times that were just special and playing really good for us.”

For most improved, the coach said all the players improved and grew from the start of the year in March. Some players he brought up were freshman C-team center fielder, Parker Kochanowski, JV freshman catcher Dakota Schick, sophomore JV right fielder/pitcher Cameron Ernzen and senior catcher Jake Jardon on varsity.

With the season ended, the Lions will graduate the first senior class to go all four years with Basler as their head coach. The coach said the class will always be special to him for being his first.

“These guys have done a great job of helping me over the past four years establishing our culture and a level of performance that we expect for Lansing High School baseball,” he said. “They are the first class to be with me for four years and will always be special to me for being the first. The 2019 class leaves with two all-state selections, six all-KVL selections, four all-UKC selections, our team was ranked in the KBCA Top 10 four weeks of the season, three appearances in regional championship games and all are headed to college to continue their education and prepare for their future.”

Basler said losing seniors is always tough but he thinks the program will have a lot of guys that will step up and contribute next year. The team will return four varsity players next year. First-team all-UKC shortstop and utility player Peyton Basler and Turner will be joined by Akin and Ernzen. The coach also said he feels like the team has several players that are ready to step up and fill the voids.

Going into next year, Basler said the goal at this point is to build on the success and level of performance that he and his staff established at Lansing.

Basler also wanted to thank his assistants Jesse Smallwood, Dustin Myers and Jordan Jerore.

“I really appreciate all their hard work and dedication in helping our players and program grow this past season,” Basler said.