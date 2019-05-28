The 2019 state track meet at Cessna Stadium proved to be successful for many Butler County athletes, despite multiple weather delays.

Several teams earned state trophies for finishing in the top three. in Class 5A, the Andover boys team placed third with a team score of 47. On the girls side, Bluestem finished third in 2A with 33 points.

Several athletes broke school records, but those weren’t the only records that were broken at the state meet. The state track meet usually begins Friday morning and wraps up Saturday evening. For the first time in KSHSAA history, the state meet had to be finished on a Sunday due to all of the inclement weather in the Wichita area over the weekend.

On Friday morning, the meet was delayed until 10 a.m. and was called off due to lightning less than 45 minutes later.

On Saturday, the weather held off long enough for most of the meet to be completed. With two events left, the meet was again called off due to lightning.

The 200m and 4x400m relays were all that was left for Sunday, as the three-day meet finally came to an end.

Boys

Augusta

Augusta placed 11th in 4A with a team score of 23.5. Sawyer Schmidt, a freshman distance runner, finished with two medals at his first state track meet. Schmidt took second in the 1600m and third in the 3200m. Brice Helton also competed in the 1600m and 3200m and finished seventh in the 3200m. Augusta senior Ceetyn Anderson also finished with two medals. Anderson placed sixth in triple jump and eighth in high jump to finish his high school career.

The Orioles also had two throwers earn medals on Saturday. Ben Volkman finished seventh in the shot put, while Zach Davidson also placed seventh in discus.

1600m - Sawyer Schmidt, 2nd, 4:35.58; Brice Helton, 14th, 4:58.47

3200m - Sawyer Schmidt, 3rd, 9:53.37; Brice Helton, 7th, 10:24.57

Discus - Zach Davidson, 7th, 146’ 1”

High Jump - Ceetyn Anderson, 8th, 6’ 0”; Blake Brundege, 12th, 5’ 8”

Shot Put - Ben Volkman, 7th, 48’ 2.5”

Triple Jump - Ceetyn Anderson, 6th, 43’ 1.5”

Andover

The Andover boys team earned a third-place finish. The Trojans’ distance runners led the way on Saturday with three new school records. Sam McDavitt broke his own record in the 800m and finished second with a time of 1:57.03. in the 1600m, Ryan Kinnane also broke a school record and finished second with a time of 4:20.84. Asher Moen broke the 3200m record and earned a state title with a time of 9:24.74. “I felt really good. I was astonished at my time for the first mile,” said Moen.

The Andover boys also took first in the 4x800m relay and finished fourth in the 4x400m relay on Sunday.

400m - Austin McDavitt, 15th, 54.68

800m - Sam McDavitt, 2nd, 1:57.03; Ryan Kinnane, 10th, 2:00.08

1600m - Ryan Kinnane, 2nd, 4:20.84; Asher Moen, 12th, 4:44.10

3200m - Asher Moen, 1st, 9:24.74; Ryan Kinnane, 5th, 9:40.33

Triple Jump - Austin Henry, 7th, 42’ 3.5”

4x100m - 13th, 44.60

4x400m - 4th, 3:28.15

4x800m - 1st, 8:00.77

Andover Central

Long Jump - Ashton Barkdull, 12th, 19’ 8.5”

Circle

The Thunderbirds excelled at the 800m on Saturday as Ryan Derry was the state champion and Eli Jacobson placed fifth. Circle also placed fifth in the 4x800m relay.

800m - Ryan Derry, 1st, 1:57.51; Eli Jacobson, 5th, 2:02.08

1600m - Eli Jacobson, 10th, 4:53.21

El Dorado

The Wildcats won the 4x800m relay for the second straight year. Ezekiel Kemboi was the anchor leg of the relay team and also earned a second-place finish in the 800m later in the day.

800m - Ezekiel Kemboi, 2nd, 1:58.55

4x800m - 1st, 8:15.63

4x400m - 12th, 3:32.46

Douglass

Douglass senior Kolby Caster was the runner-up in the 3A pole vault after clearing 14’ 6” and was the only member of the boys team to compete at the state meet.

Girls

Augusta

The Augusta girls team finished sixth with a team score of 39. In the field events, Nataleigh Cantu and Abbee Rhodes both earned state championships. Cantu won the high jump, while Rhodes took first in shot put, and was the runner-up in the discus throw. In the sprints, Claire Hallmark place second in the 200m, while Cali Anderson earned a spot on the podium with an eighth-place finish in the 100m. The 4x100m relay team also earned a state medal with a seventh-place finish.

100m - Cali Anderson, 8th, 12.60; Claire Hallmark, 11th, 12.70

200m - Claire Hallmark, 2nd, 26.29

400m - Sophie Stephens, 15th, 1:05.79

Discus - Abbee Rhodes, 2nd, 126’ 8”

High Jump - Nataleigh Cantu, 1st, 5’ 4”

Long Jump - Jayden Marlnee, 10th, 15’ 6”

Shot Put - Abbee Rhodes, 1st, 41’ 3.75”

4x100m - 7th, 50.68

Andover

100m - Isabel McNulty, 9th, 12.80

100m Hurdles - Lidia DiLollo, 5th, 15.63

800m - Eleanor Braynock, 15th, 2:32.37

Discus- Alexis Wentz, 15th, 97’ 0”

High Jump - Caitlyn Rude, 11th, 4’ 10”

Andover Central

200m - Peyton Vincze, 8th, 26.80

400m - Hannah Wiebe, 4th, 1:00.58; Brittany Harshaw, 7th, 1:01.80

800m - Hannah Wiebe, 4th, 2:21.35

1600m - Cailan Steward, 7th, 5:24.38

Discus - Shauna Lee, 12th, 100’ 5”

Javelin - Julianna Garretson, 14th, 93’ 1”

Long Jump - Kinsley Ochsner, 9th, 15’ 8”; Allyson Hrris, 14th, 14’ 11.25”

Triple Jump - Kinsley Ochsner, 5th, 35’ 10.5”

4x100m - 16th, 52.06

4x400m - 1st, 4:02.27

4x800m - 3rd, 9:56.98

Circle

The Circle girls finished fifth overall in 4A with a team score of 41. Circle sophomore Kimalee Cook brought home gold medals in the 100m and 200m, while senior Tori McGinnis was the 100m Hurdle champion. McGinnis was overcome with emotion following her state title in her final high school season.

“I’ve been working for this for six years,” McGinnis said.

“Everyone always told me I could’t do it, I was too short, I could never win. A couple years ago I fell at state. Every year, something went wrong. This year, right before the race, I just kept saying ‘God is with me, God is with me’, and God was with me, so I was just very thankful.”

100m - Kimalee Cook, 1st, 12.25

100m Hurdles - 1st, Tori McGinnis, 15.05; Grace Jacobs, 11th, 17.00

200m - Kimalee Cook, 1st, 26.28

800m - Kelsie Kelly, 12th, 2:30.74; Rebekah Choriego, 15th, 2:37.20

1600m - Emma Willour, 11th, 5:41.79

3200m - Emma Willour, 11th, 12:41.74

High Jump - Kayli Duncan, 7th, 6’ 0”

4x100m - 3rd, 50.37

4x400m - 6th 4:16.73

4x800m - 10:50.39

Bluestem

Torrance Lovesee finished with three medals, and Destiny Masters brought home two as the Lions placed third in Class 2A.

100m - Destiny Masters, 10th, 13.08

800m - Kayleigh Bruce, 12th, 2:38.40

Discus - Torrance Lovesee, 3rd, 123’ 11”

High Jump - Destiny Masters, 3rd, 5’ 2”

Long Jump - Destiny Masters, 1st, 17’ 1.75”; Torrance Lovesee, 4th, 16’ 2.5”

Pole Vault - Emma Young, 14th, 7’ 6”

Shot Put - Torrance Lovesee, 14th, 33’ 0.25”

Triple Jump - Torrance Lovesee, 3rd, 35’ 11”

Douglass

3200m - Kendal Coombes, 11th, 13:02.61

Triple Jump - Karsen Dunham, 15th, 33’ 7.5”