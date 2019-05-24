The Augusta softball team advanced to the semifinals of the 4A state tournament in Salina with a 1-0 win over Anderson County on Thursday. Thanks to Augusta senior Gracie Johnston’s performance in the circle, the Orioles needed just one run to move on to the semifinals. Johnston threw 15 strikeouts and gave up one hit as the Orioles shut out the Bulldogs.

The only score of the game happened in the bottom of the fifth inning when Augusta senior Bailey Pennycuff led off with a walk, and then stole second and advanced to third on an Anderson County error. With one out, Jadyn Jackson hit a fly ball to right field which allowed Pennycuff to tag from third and score to break the tie.

Sophie Johnston led the Orioles with two hits. Bailey Pennycuf and Kourtney Divine each added one hit.

The weather in Salina was overcast all day, but the Orioles were able to complete their first-round game before the storm rolled in. The next two teams, Clay Center/Wakefield and Paola, were not so fortunate as their game was called off in the top of the sixth inning. The original plan was to finish the game on Friday, but due to inclement weather, all games scheduled for Friday have been moved to Saturday.

Clay Center and Paola will pick up where they left off on Saturday at 1 p.m. No. 3 Clay Center led No. 6 Paola by a score of 2-1 with no outs and a runner on second in the top of the sixth. The Orioles will face the winner in the semifinals on Saturday, which will be played approximately 25 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.