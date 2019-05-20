Smoky Valley impressive at Cheney

CHENEY—The Smoky Valley High School track and field team put on the finishing touch in the Class 3A regional championship in Cheney, before the state championship this coming weekend.

The boys won their regional and will compete in 12 different events at state, and the girls finished second and qualified 11 events.

Tim Lambert tripled in his events, winning in the 100, 200 and 300 hurdles. He also led the 4x100 team to victory that included Andrew Peters, Lane Schrag and Carson Windholz. Nate Grosland was also victorious in the shot put.

Leading the Lady Vikings was Belle Peters. Peters won in both pole vault and long jump.

Area Schools compete at Burlington

BURLINGTON — It was a great night for the Elyria Christian School in the Class in the 1A Regionals in Burlington on Friday. Not only did the girls take home a plaque after finishing second in regionals, but the Eagles also qualified in nine events. Olivia Peters led the girls after doubling in the 400 meters.

It came to no surprise that Jamya O'Quinn of Moundridge High School punched her ticket to the state championship after qualifying in the 100 and 200 meters. Joining O'Quinn will be her 4x100 teammates Emma Green, Myiah Logue and Ellika Ptacek. Green also qualified for state after finishing second in the 100 hurdles and third in the 300 hurdles.

For the Moundridge boys, The 4x100 relay team of Caleb Samlund, Kevin Vivanco, Dan Kaufman and Gage Diederich advanced to state after a third-place finish. Samlund also qualified in the 800, and so did Vivanco in the 200 after their third-place finish,

As for the Little River High School, four athletes will represent the Redskins at state. Kaylie Zimmerman qualified in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles. Roylin Brillhart and Bronson Rains qualified in the triple jump, and so did Matt Dougherty in the 100.

Four eagles going to state

SMITH CENTER —The Canton-Galva High School track and field team will send four of their athletes after qualifying at Class 2A Regionals in Smith Center.

Tia Moddelmog will represent the Lady Eagles as she will compete in the triple jump and 100 hurdles at state. She finished second in the triple jump and fourth in the 100 hurdles. Three more Eagles are on the boys' side. Kinser Colgin finished second in the triple jump, Tyson Struber also was second in the high jump, and Morgan Becker went fourth in the 3200. All three qualified for state in those events.

Inman High School track and field were also in attendance. The Teutons will have one representative at state after Nicholas Martisko finished third in the 3200.

