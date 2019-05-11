Louisburg’s Ryan German and Gardner’s Tony Niemeyer captured the Kansas Crappie Trail victory last Sunday on El Dorado Reservoir, hauling in an 11.56-pound bag to top the second-place team of Riley’s Frank Haidusek and Leavenworth’s Dalton Thomas with 11.06 pounds.

Topekans Marc Shepard and Brandon Manis, who won the club’s previous tournament on Clinton Reservoir, finished third with 10.19 pounds.

Bob Thomas had the big fish of the day at 2.29 pounds, barely edging out German and Niemeyer’s 2.21-pound fish to take the $300 prize.

The father-son duo of Mike and Eric Schrock finished fourth with 9.61 pounds, followed by a fifth-place finish by Stillwell's Matt Merrick and Missouri's Darryl Écholes at 9.37 pounds.

The KCT will return to action May 25 at Melvern Reservoir. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or (913) 416-3481.

BYBEE WINS KCC BIG FISH CHALLENGE

In the Kansas Crappie Club, Jim Bybee took first place with a 2.05-pound crappie Saturday in the Big Fish Challenge, also on El Dorado.

Lynn Beckwith finished second with a 1.57-pounder, while Bybee’s father, Lonnie, took third with a 1.52-pound slab. In total, 17 boats competed in the event, with kids fishing free.

“We had a ton of kids show up,” said organizer Joe Bragg. “A group of scouts were pulling some nice male (crappies) in.”

The KCC also had a Special Olympics benefit on April 27, with the Schrocks taking first with 8.72 pounds. Manis and Shepard took second with 8.49 pounds and had the big fish of 1.56 pounds, while German and Niemeyer finished third with 7.98 pounds.

The KCC announced this week that its event Sunday at Pomona has been postponed because of flooding. The next regularly scheduled KCC event is June 1-2 at Perry Reservoir. For more info, visit https://www.kansascrappieclub.com.

UPCOMING EVENT

The Ford County Sportsman’s Club will host its 2019 Youth Fishing Derby from 2 to 5 p.m. May 19 at Dodge City High School’s Demon Lake.

Registration begins at 1 p.m., and is open to youths in kindergarten through eighth. A free rod and reel combo and other fishing items will be given away to the first 150 participants.

For more information, contact Kyle Culwell at 316-200-7613 or by email at fordcountysportsmansclub@gmail.com, or visit https://www.fordcountysportsmansclub.com/.

KANSAS CRAPPIE TRAIL

Results Sunday at El Dorado

Team ... Pounds of fish

German/Niemeyer ... 11.56

Haidusek/D. Thomas;11.06

Shepard/Manis ... 10.19

Schrock/Schrock ... 9.61

Merrick/Echols ... 9.37

Bybee/Bybee ... 9.18

Morstorf/Harman ... 9.00

Messick/Maz ... 8.20

B. Thomas/Craig ... 7.74

Hurd/Heston ... 6.88

Bybee/Presnell ... 6.71

Faulconer/Miller ... 4.33

Allen/Bammes ... 1.74

K. Manis/Riley ... 0.00

Beckwith/Lynn ... 0.00