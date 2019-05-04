HESSTON — Although the Smoky Valley High School boys tennis team did not qualify a full team to the state tournament, the Vikings will be sending both their doubles teams to Pratt next Friday after a fourth-place finish at the Hesston Regional.

The doubles team of Jake and Matt Lucas will be in the hunt for a doubles state championship after taking seventh at state last year and second at regionals on Friday. The Lucas brothers lost a heartbreaker to Central Plains 7-6 (3), 6-4 in the championship.

Cole Brumbaugh and Johann Rauchholz are also headed to state after taking fifth.

In singles, Carson Byers and Cade Schneider both failed to finish in the top six and will not compete at state.

Class 4A state tennis in Pratt begins at 10 a.m. on Friday.