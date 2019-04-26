TOWANDA—The McPherson High School softball gave it all then what it could handle, but unfortunately for the Lady Pups, it was not enough to beat Circle High School. The Lady Pups drop two more losses to the Thunderbirds 8-5 in game one, and 15-14 in game two. McPherson now falls to 4-12 of the season.

Game One Circle 8 McPherson 5

Just when the Lady Pups looked like they had it all under control, Circle scored late that cost the Bullpups their loss to the Thunderbirds, 8-5.

Throughout game one, it was all Lady Pups as they led 5-0, scoring two runs in the top firs and added three more in the second. Then McPherson fell apart in the final three innings, giving up a run in bottom fourth, four in the bottom fifth and three in the bottom seventh. McPherson let the game slip away despite tying for 10 hits with the Lady T-Birds.

Ariana Potter had a big game as she was 3-for-3 at the plate, leading the Pups with three RBIs, which included a two-run homer, an RBI double and a single. Hailey Henson started on the circle as she gave away 10 hits, eight runs, three walks and pitched only two strikeouts.

Game Two Circle 15 McPherson 14

It was a slugfest in game two with both teams combined for 35 hits, but the Bullpups were one hit and one run short as they lost game two to the T-Birds 15-14.

The Lady Pups had a strong start after putting up four runs in the top first. However, Circle had a better inning after picking eight runs in the bottom first. McPherson was able to catch up and tie the game twice in the top third of the fifth inning, but the T-Birds continued to answer back by adding more runs and regaining the lead.

After the Bullpups collected three more runs to have them trail 15-14, the Bullpups ran out of gas in the seventh inning and Circle escaped with the win.

Potter and Taylor Bruce were the top sluggers for the Bullpups as both tied for three RBIs. Potter went 2-for-5, which included another homer and an RBI single. Bruce also hit a homer, along with her three singles, hitting 4-for-6. Addie Fitzmorris added two more hits with two RBIs. Cameron Peizel also had a solid night as she went 4-for-5, three singles and an RBI. Fitzmorris suffered the loss after giving away 18 hits and pitching three strikeouts.

The Bullpups will return home on Thursday, May 2nd when they host El Dorado High School at 4 p.m. at the Grant Sports Complex.

