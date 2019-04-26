TOWANDA— It was a low-scoring defensive doubleheader for the McPherson High School baseball team. The Bullpups fell to Circle High School in game one 5-3 but bounced back with a 4-3 win in game two. The Bullpups are now 5-9 of the season after the split.

Game one Circle 5 McPherson 3

McPherson had its fair opportunity to captured a come-from-behind-win but fell short in the seventh inning as they fall to Circle 5-3.

The Bullpups were down 4-0 in the first two innings, including a triple from Circle's Gunner Hutson in the bottom first. Five Bullpups each had a hit in game one. McPherson slowly caught up to the Thunderbirds after scoring one run in the top third off Gabe Hoover's groundout that sent Chandler Wiard home, and then picked up another run off Kourtney Craig's double. It was later in the seventh when the bases were loaded, the Bullpups had the chance to capture their first lead and potentially the win, but only settled for one, and leaving three runners stranded to close out the game. Craig led the Bullpups with two RBIs and a run.

Dylan Rinker was the starting pitcher and took the loss for the Bullpups. In six innings, he surrendered seven hits, five runs, one walk and threw four strikeouts.

Game two McPherson 4 Circle 3

In game two, despite a tight defensive ballgame from both teams, the Bullpups survived a 4-3 win over the T-Birds.

Similar in game one, the Bullpups were in deep waters after giving away three runs off three hits in the bottom first. Fortunately, that was it for the T-Birds as they had not recorded a hit or run since. The Bullpups took advantage in both the top fourth and top fifth. Craig set the tone with an RBI single to give the Bullpups their first run in the top fourth. Then added two more off a Tytin Goebel's RBI single that sent two runners home and tied the ballgame. Then McPherson caught a big break after Circle's starting pitcher Easton Unruh threw a wild pitch, sending Spencer Whitfield home and giving the Bullpups their first lead of the night. The Bullpup's defense finished the rest of the job.

Jakob Feil was victorious on the mound as he pitched five strikeouts, and only surrendered two walks and five hits. Aidan Hoover came out from the Bullpen and earned a save to complete the game for McPherson.

The Bullpups will complete their one-month road trip next Tuesday as they take on Dodge City at 4 p.m.

