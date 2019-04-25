The Lansing swim team won the Leavenworth Invitational Tuesday with a score of 378.5. De Soto took second (322), Leavenworth was third (301) and Maur Hill took fourth (229.5).

The Lions took first in four events. Trinity Hall won the 200 and 500 freestyle.

Alex Lawler, Kailyn Cline, Samantha Moburg and Hall took first in the 200 free relay. Lawyer, Moburg, Hall and Darby Mance won the 400 free.

Alexis Buchholz took second in the 100 breaststroke, Mance was third in the 200 individual medley, Haley Turner took third in the 50 free, Lawler was third in the 100 free and Lizzie Martin took third in the 100 backstroke.

Lions head coach David Bresser said Tuesday’s meet was an excellent opportunity to practice their race tactics.

“We tried some new events and mixed some relays up a bit which provided some great but uncomfortable situations to work on,” Bresser said. “I was also impressed with some of the times in those new events. The girls have given the coaches a lot to consider as we look toward the (United Kansas Conference). As I mentioned earlier in the season, we have some girls battling for remaining spots. I like seeing them compete with each other while remaining very supportive of the team. Our depth was key (Tuesday) with all our B and C relays having strong swims.”

In terms of individual performance, Bresser pointed out the two wins by Hall. He said that may have been the final time Hall swims the 500 free before the senior heads off to college at Wisconsin-Stevens Point. He also said Mance had a great 200 IM and Turner continued to drop her 50 free time.

“All of the Basehor girls who swam yesterday had lifetime best swims,” Bresser said. “That was exciting to see. Trinity Krouse, Maria Stieben, Molly Blankenship, Samantha Hughes and Emma Jackson from Basehor continue to impress. I think those Basehor relays are really coming together well before the UKC. I look forward to seeing them swim together again.”

He also had congratulations for the Leavenworth seniors who were honored during the meet.

“I want to extend a huge congratulations to the Leavenworth seniors,” Bresser said. “They did a great job of recognizing their seniors and I wish them continued success. It’s a tremendous group of kids who will do well. I’ve watched some of them for three or four years and seen them grow and improve.”

Bresser also surprised the Leavenworth seniors with boxes of Swedish Fish candy.

The Pioneers added another 6A state consideration time in their third-place finish Tuesday.

The 200 medley relay team of Alissa McCarter, Kennedy Gibson, Elizabeth Bert and Hope Hanlen took first and earned the consideration time. Head coach Kaley Wittrock said the group cut two seconds off their previous best. The team had nine personal bests and 10 finishes in the top three. Bert took first in the 200 IM and 100 fly with a personal best in the IM by almost four seconds, according to Wittrock. Hanlen took second in the 100 and third in the 200 free. McCarter was second in the 50 free and sixth in the 200 IM. Maya Brothers took second in the 100 back and third in the 500 free. Gibson was third in the 100 breast and fourth in the 200 IM. The 200 free relay team (Hanlen, Gibson, Bert, McCarter) took second and earned a season-best time.

Wittrock said the team swam great and will continue to focus on speed and technique before the next big meets.

“The girls swam well,” Wittrock said. “And we are excited to earn another 6A state consideration time. It was a special night hosting teams at our pool and celebrating our seniors. We will continue focusing on our speed and technique to get ready for the Topeka invite and UKC the next few weeks.”

Lansing heads to Turner on Thursday. Bresser said it will be a good chance to hone in on racing skills before the conference meet. The Lions will then return home Tuesday for their senior night. Bresser said he anticipates an emotional night.

Leavenworth will travel to Topeka next Tuesday. The UKC meet will take place at Turner on May 9.