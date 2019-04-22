The Dodge City Red Demons girls swimming team finished sixth out of 11 teams at a meet in Salina Friday.

Liberal, Hays and Great Bend were other Western Athletic Conference teams at the meet. Great Bend finished second behind McPherson, while Liberal finished eighth and Hays 11th.





Here are how the Red Demon swimmers did, event by event:

• The relay team of Paige Mink, Elizabeth Cox, Harlie Wainscott and Laura Mier finished 17th in the 200-yard medley relay.

• The relay team of Angela Godoy Perez, Jimena Sandoval, April Lee and Emily Palmer finished 19th in the 200-yard medley relay.

• Hayden Sanchez finished second in the 200-yard freestyle, second in the 100-yard freestyle.

• Wainscott finished 11th in the 200-yard freestyle, 13th in the 500-yard freestyle

• Palmer finished 24th in the 200-yard freestyle.

• Adienne Asebedo finished 14th in the 200-yard individual medley.

• Lillian Friess finished 17th in the 200-yard individual medley, 16th in the 100-yard butterfly.

• Mink finished 19th in the 200-yard individual medley,. 20th in the 500-yard freestyle.

• Payton Magouirk finished fourth in the 50-yard freestyle, sixth in the 100-yard freestyle.

• The relay team of Magouirk, Asebedo, Mackenna Spencer and Sanchez finished fifth in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

• The relay team of Mink, Josephina Cox, Palmer and Alexa Gerdes finished 18th in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

• The relay team of Mier, Elizabeth Cox, Lee and Jenna Doussa finished 19th in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

• The relay team of Ismar Mendoza, Sandoval, Godoy Perez and Emily Reynolds finished 26th in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

• Gerdes finished 18th in the 100-yard backstroke.

• Emily Martinez finished 20th in the 100-yard backstroke.

• Sandoval finished 26th in the 100-yard breaststroke.

• Elizabeth Cox finished 27th in the 100-yard breaststroke.

• The relay team of Asebedo, Magouirk, Sanchez and Wainscott finished fifth in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

• The relay team of Doussa, Mier, Elizabeth Cox and Friess finished 16th in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

• The relay team of Gerdes, Martinez, Palmer and Mendoza finished 20th in the 400-yard freestyle relay.