Having already played in 13 PGA Tour events this season, which began back in October, Gary Woodland was looking forward to a little getaway trip to the Bahamas with fellow pro Justin Thomas last week.

Leading up to this week's Masters tournament, Woodland — who had played three straight weeks and nine since January — needed a break.

"We were going to practice and relax," Woodland said of the trip. "It was kind of clear the mind before (the Masters). Sometimes you grind all week the week before and you're burned out. We were trying to get away for a couple days and practice and shut our minds down for a little bit."

Instead of easing his mind going into the Masters, Woodland may have added a little more stress to it. On the flight to the Bahamas, Woodland's back locked up on him to the point he "couldn't walk off the plane."

Almost immediately, he turned around and flew back to Florida to have his back worked on.

"I worked out that morning and then got on the airplane," Woodland said. "When I got off the airplane, I couldn't walk. We were down there for literally 24 hours and had to fly back.

"I was a little concerned there for a couple days because I couldn't move. But I've had a lot of therapy and I'm back to the point now where I can move."

Woodland said he doesn't expect the back issues to hinder him this week at Augusta National Golf Club. The Topeka native spent last Friday working with swing coach Butch Harmon, getting in morning and afternoon workouts, and said he felt no discomfort.

He arrived at Augusta National on Sunday to begin preparation to contend for the green jacket this week.

"It's one of those deals where getting old sucks," Woodland said. "It was just a little tweak in the back. I'll be all right."

Woodland has dealt with injury before during Masters week. After enjoying a stellar Masters debut in 2011, when he tied for 24th, Woodland was in position for another good finish in 2012 when he went into the weekend at 1 under.

But during the third round, Woodland injured his right wrist. Though he finished the round, shooting an 85, he withdrew before Sunday's final round, then missed the 2013 tourney as he worked his way back from the injury.

Woodland has been relatively healthy in the four Masters he has played in the five years since, but he has only made the cut in one of those years, tying for 26th in 2014.

He has missed the cut in each of his last three Masters appearances but is off to his best start since 2011 this season. Woodland goes into this year's Masters fifth in the FedEx Cup standings and No. 24 in the world rankings.

In 13 events, Woodland has six top-10 finishes — second only to Rory McIlroy on the tour this year — and has two runner-up showings. He was second to Brooks Koepka at The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges in late October and then took second to Xander Schauffele at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in early January when Schauffele set a course record in the final round to edge him by a stroke.

"In 2011, I had three top fives and a win, and any time you have a win, it offsets a lot of things," Woodland said. "It's definitely been my most consistent year top to bottom. Even the weeks I haven't played well, I've found a way to get in the top 10. That's something that I haven't done in the past.

"In 2011, I was playing really well and I had results. There's been weeks this year where I haven't played my best and still find a way to get into the top 10 and give myself a chance, and that's what's been more exciting about this year."