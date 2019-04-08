For as long as he can remember, Tyler Gonzales has looked to Bob Gonzales as a coach, confidant, mentor and, most of all, a devoted father.

When the 2019-20 high school wrestling season rolls around, Tyler and Bob will add another element to their father-son dynamic — squaring off as rivals.

Tyler Gonzales, who won a Class 5A state championship for his dad at Shawnee Heights in 2004, has accepted the position of head wrestling coach at Junction City, archrival of Manhattan, where Bob has coached for the past 14 years.

Tyler, 32, informed his father and other family members of his decision during a recent dinner in downtown Topeka.

“We were all out at dinner and I started telling everybody what my choice was going to be and I think the initial look on my dad’s face was a little bit of shock," Tyler Gonzales said. “But then we started talking, and I think how me and my dad have started looking at this moving forward is we’d rather wrestle each other and have to fend each other off for a state title than some Wichita or Kansas City school.

“We’ve had the uniqueness of him being in my corner when I won a state title and him being in my corner when I wrestled for my second. We’re shared some really cool opportunities, and we’re just kind of chalking this up as something else that we get to share with each other."

Bob Gonzales admitted that he was surprised when Tyler first told him he was headed to Junction City, but he is confident the Blue Jays are getting a good young coach.

“I about dropped my cheeseburger," Bob said. “Obviously now, a week later, I’m pretty excited and happy for him. I think he’ll do a good job."

After graduating from Shawnee Heights in ’05, Tyler Gonzales went on to become a three-time national qualifier and a two-time Academic All-American at Fort Hays State.

Since college, Tyler has had multiple coaching stops as an assistant while also having stints at the offices of USA Wrestling and the U.S. Olympic Committee.

Most recently he has taught and coached at Discovery Canyon Campus High School in Colorado Springs before deciding it was time to pursue his first head coaching position.

“When I was at Colby Community College five, seven years ago, the head coach there, David Nordhues, and I talked a lot and at that point in time he thought I was ready to have my own program, but I obviously went a different route. I coached a little bit at Shorter University in Georgia and the next thing led to the next and I ended up (in Colorado) working for USA Wrestling and the Olympic office.

“Those were opportunities I couldn’t pass up, so coaching just kind of took a back seat, but I’ve always kept my eye on coaching positions back home, college and the high school level."

Tyler, who is taking over for longtime Blue Jays coach Robert Laster at Junction City, said the school and community have everything he was looking for.

“Growing up in Topeka, I was familiar with Junction City and I know some of the guys who work in the youth movement and the freestyle and Greco Olympic-style movement there in the Junction City, Geary County area and they’ve always done a great job the last 10, 15 years that I’ve known those guys," Tyler said. "They’ve always had really good kids competing for them, so I knew there was a wealth of talent there at that school.

“Having the opportunity to have my own program was huge and being back closer to home and knowing the talent in Junction were all big things. I’ve always taken pride in the state of Kansas and Kansas wrestling."

Bob Gonzales said it will be a little odd the first time he has to face Tyler and Junction City in the other corner.

“It will definitely be strange to go against him," Gonzales said. “It will be interesting, especially if we open against them. I don’t know yet because schedules haven’t been made, but there’s a possibility we could see them that first Saturday.

“He’s in a great spot, and it will be fun."

Tyler Gonzales agreed.

“Will there be a little trash talking when we wrestle each other? Sure," he said. "But if we happen to duel each other and feed into that rivalry, it will make for a great story."