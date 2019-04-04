WINFIELD—The Central Christian College of Kansas men's and women's golf teams continued their spring seasons this week at the Moundbuilder Spring Classic, hosted by Southwestern College in Winfield.

The men started strong on day one, finishing the day in second place, but were unable to capitalize on day two, falling to fourth place to finish the tournament. The Tigers were paced by Collin Duckworth, who had a consistent tournament with a 76 on both days, finishing with a 152 for the tournament, which was good for a tie for seventh place individually.

The rest of the Tigers scores are listed below:

T10 Fisher Kautsch (75, 80) 155

18 Lowell Stephens (80, 79) 159

T26 Trehern McGill (79, 83) 162

42 Nathan Segler 93 82 175

T36 Tyler Swanson 83 87 170

T40 Mark-David Ostruske 88 85 173

On the ladies' side, the Tigers found themselves in third place after both days, unable to gain any ground on the top two squads, but coming away with a finish on the podium. Kari Kirl led the way for the Lady Tigers with an 88 on day one and an 82 on day two, finishing with a 170, good for fifth best individually.

The rest of the Tigers scores are listed below:

5 Kari Kirl (88, 82) 170

9 Kendra Jellison (89, 86) 175

T12 Baily Bowman (95, 89) 184

17 Alyssa Ramirez (95, 99) 194

19 Vanessa Warner (101, 99) 200

The Tigers will now turn their focus towards the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament. The ladies' tournament will be played first from April 18-20, then the boys will play April 22-23. The girls' tournament will be in Oklahoma City at the Lincoln Park Golf Course, and the boys' tournament will be played in Amarillo, Texas at the La Paloma Golf Course.