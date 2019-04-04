McPherson High School hosted another signing ceremony at the Little Theater for seniors Michaela Bowers and Mya Kretzer on Wednesday afternoon.

Bowers to play volleyball at Neosho County

Bowers is a dual-sport athlete and could've play either volleyball or soccer at a high level, but she chose to take the JUCO route and sign to play volleyball for Neosho County Community College. Neosho is part of the Jayhawk Conference in Chanute. Bowers was won over by the coaching styles in the program, which reminded her of Bullpups' Head Coach Christy Doile.

“They have a really great atmosphere in their gym. It was really competitive,” Bowers said. “Their coach has a similar coaching style with Coach (Christy) Doile, which I appreciated. I’m excited to play volleyball for them. They’re all really nice teammates.”

While as a future college volleyball player, Bowers already planned to pursue nursing which the chance of graduating sooner rather than later.

“Neosho has a really great nursing program so that I can get my bachelor’s in three years instead of four,” Bowers said. “So it will all depend on how volleyball goes within these one or two years if I want to stay and go through another recruiting process or just stick with nursing.”

Bowers started twos years on varsity. Both years she earned second-team AVCTL D-III honors.

Kretzer signs to Baker.

As for Kretzer, she made it official as she has signed to wrestle for Baker University in Baldwin City. Kretzer has been breaking barriers as a female wrestler. She is a three-time state champion and was voted the state's Most Outstanding Wrestler twice. The 11-time All-American is undefeated in girls wrestling, holding the record of 33-0 with 28 falls. She is ranked No.28 as a Future Olympian and No.3 in the country at 127. She received All-AVCTL honors when she competes against boys wrestler. Her career record is 75-48. Outside of wrestling, she competed in powerlifting, swimming and cross country. While she enrolls to Baker, she plans on being part of the ROTC with the hopes of joining the army and continue to wrestle overseas.

Hett announces her commitment.

Riley Hett has made her commitment to play college basketball in Butler County Community College in El Dorado. Hett announced it on Wednesday via Instagram. In her Instagram page, there is a picture of Hett signing her letter of intent at the college campus.

"So happy to not only play basketball at the next level but to also find my second family," Hett said on her Instagram page. "(I) can't wait to make memories as a grizzly.

Hett was a member of the 2017-2018 Class 4A State Championship team. Hett was Known for setting the tone with her three-point range, forcing steals and create transition. Hett's senior season was cut short late in the year when she injured her hand. Hett was named second-team All-AVCTL D-III team this past season.

