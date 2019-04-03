The Augusta baseball team improved to 4-0 on Monday after sweeping Rose Hill at home. The Orioles got off to a slow start in game one, but rallied to win by a score of 9-7. In game two, Augusta built an early lead and cruised to a 10-4 victory.

The Orioles will play at home again on Thursday, April 4 as they host Circle (4-0) for a doubleheader beginning at 4:00 p.m.

Game 1 - Augusta 9, Rose Hill 7

The Orioles fell behind early in the opener. The Rockets scored three runs in the top of the first inning, and the Orioles managed to score one run in the bottom of the inning. Ryan Andrews led off with a triple that rolled to the fence in centerfield. Jaren Jackson hit a sacrifice fly to score Andrews for the Orioles’ first run of the game.

Heading into the bottom of the third inning, Rose Hill had opened up their lead and the Orioles trailed 7-1. Augusta rallied to score five runs in the third inning to cut the Rose Hill lead to one. The rally began with Zac Burton drawing a walk to lead off the inning. During the next at-bat. Ryan Andrews hit his second triple of the game to score Burton from third. J.C. Roberts followed up with a double to score Andrews, and Jaren Jackson brought in another run with a double. Tyler Kohls reached second base on a Rose Hill error, which made him the fifth straight Oriole to reach base in the bottom of the third inning. With two outs, Collin Hiser hit a single, bringing Kohls home and cutting Rose Hill’s lead to one.

After a scoreless fourth inning, Augusta finally took the lead in the fifth inning. Zac Burton singled to score Collin Hiser from second, tying the game at seven a-piece. Ryan Andrews followed with a single that brought Burton home and gave the Orioles their first lead of the night.

In the bottom of the sixth, Collin Hiser singled to score Tyler Kohls. Heading into the final inning, the Orioles held on to a two-run lead. The Rockets made things interesting by loading the bases with one out. The game ended with a controversial finish as Rose Hill’s Chase Green hit a sacrifice fly to score Trevor Brack from third. However, the umpire ruled that the baserunner left third before the catch was made and both Green and Brack were called out to end the game.

Ryan Andrews led the Orioles with three hits, two of which were triples, and two RBIs. Collin Hiser also finished with three hits and two RBIs. Xander Roberts threw 7 strikeouts in 3 innings.

Game 2 - Augusta 10, Rose Hill 4

In game two, Augusta jumped out to an early lead. After a four-run second inning, the Orioles led the Rockets by a score of 6-2. Rose Hill responded with two runs in the third inning to make it 6-4. Augusta scored two runs in both the fourth and fifth innings to go up 10-4 after five innings. Augusta shut out Rose hill the rest of the way to secure the sweep.

Jaren Jackson racked up four hits and four RBIs. Ely Wilcox also had four RBIs for the Orioles.