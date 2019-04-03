The Augusta softball team is off to a 4-0 start after sweeping the Rose Hill Rockets in the Orioles’ home opener on Monday. The Orioles escaped game one with a 3-2 victory, before winning game two by a score of 10-5.

Augusta will take on AVCTL-III rival Circle (4-0) at home on Thursday, Apr. 4.

Game 1 - Augusta 3, Rose Hill 2

In game one, the Orioles scored one run in each of the first three innings. After taking a 3-1 lead, neither team was able to score in the fourth, fifth, or sixth inning.

Finally, in the seventh inning, the Rockets scored to make it a one-run game. Rose Hill’s comeback attempt fell short as the Orioles were able to come out on top.

Gracie Johnston earned the win for the Orioles, recording nine strikeouts while giving up five hits in seven innings.

Game 2 - Augusta 10, Rose Hill 5

In game two, it only took one inning for the Orioles to match their number of runs scored in the first game. The Orioles added to their lead in the second inning with RBIs from Morgan Pennycuff and Kourtney Divine. Rose Hill went on to outscore the Orioles 4-0 over the next two innings to tie the game at 5 a-piece.

After a scoreless fifth inning, the Orioles exploded for five runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 10-5 lead heading into the final inning.

Martinique Merz led the Orioles with three hits and two RBIs.