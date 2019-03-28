JR. COLLEGE
BASEBALL
KJCCC Standings
West;Conf.;OVR
Barton;9-3;19-6
Butler;8-4;17-8
Cloud County;7-5;16-9
Hutchinson;7-5;16-11
Colby;4-4;16-9
Seward County;6-6;14-13
Garden City;3-5;17-9
Dodge City;3-5;13-8
Pratt;1-11;13-14
Conference Schedule/Results
Today’s Games
Barton at Seward County, 1 p.m. (2)
Dodge City at Pratt, 1 p.m. (2)
Butler at Colby, 1 p.m. (2)
Johnson County at Allen County, 1 p.m. (2)
Cowley at Highland, 1 p.m. (2)
Kansas City, Kan. at Fort Scott, 1 p.m. (2)
Garden City at Hutchinson, 1 p.m. (2)
Labette at Coffeyville, 2 p.m. (2)
SOFTBALL
KJCCC Standings
West;Conf.;OVR
Colby;9-3;19-11
Seward County;4-2;7-18
Garden City;3-7;10-12
Dodge City;3-7;9-9
NWK Tech;1-7;1-22
Conference Schedule/Results
Tuesday’s Results
Butler 10, Hutchinson 0 (5 inn.)
Butler 15, Hutchinson 1 (5 inn.)
Wednesday’s Results
Butler 9, Independence 7
Butler 20, Independence 7
Barton 21, Pratt 8 (5 inn.)
Barton 11, Pratt 0
Hutchinson 5, Garden City 4 (9 inn.)
Hutchinson 3, Garden City 0
Colby 5, Seward County 4
Colby 21, Seward County 2
Saturday’s Games
Dodge City at Barton, 1 p.m. (2)
Colby at Pratt, 1 p.m. (2)
Seward County at Independence, 2 p.m. (2)
Garden City at Butler, 2 p.m. (2)
Preps
SOCCER
Monday's Results
Goddard Invitational
Eisenhower vs. Buhler, late
Wichita North 9, Ark City 0
Goddard 4, Rose Hill 0
Garden City 2, Andover 1
Semifinals
Today
Wichita North vs. TBD, 7 p.m.
Garden City vs. Goddard, 7 p.m.
Consolation
Ark City vs. TBD, 5 p.m.
Andover vs. Rose Hill, 5 p.m.
Final
Friday, 7 p.m.